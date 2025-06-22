*OFFICIAL* Jon Jones Victim Support Thread

With Jon's retirement announced and the HW title quagmire finally resolved, it's time that we put this mess behind us and let the healing begin. The bad man is gone, and he can't hurt you anymore.

This thread is a safe space for Jon's victims to gather and engage in meaningful, constructive discussion. Similar the UFC 285 round table, where four of Jon's vanquished foes objectively discussed Jon's skills and how difficult he was to deal with in the octagon. No talk of eyepokes, steroids, or other controversies. Just an honest assessment of Jon's abilities.

If these men can set their hate aside, so can you, Sherbro.

Corey's idealized vision of sherbro's engaging in the healing process

jones support pic.jpg


Jon's retirement is a good thing for everyone. If you find that you're having trouble focusing on this, and instead, focusing on trivial or speculative things through a lens of negativity, you may suffer from Bones Derangement Syndrome (BDR). Here's some examples:

-Speculating that Jon didn't retire, but rather, ran.
-Criticizing Jon for using Chat GPT to craft a retirement speech
-Displaying butthurt symptoms because Jon retired via phone


If you find yourself caught in this cognitive loop, just put your phone down or walk away from the computer immediately. Breaking the cycle is the most important thing.

IMG_1232.gif

As for me, I promise to set aside the bank of memes and gifs that I've been using against Jon's victims. I acknowledge that this behavior is not constructive, and frankly, insensitive on my part. My lack of empathy for the victims has only exacerbated their BDS, and for that, I'm sorry.

40CB566A-A42B-4713-8F45-435AD0109C88.jpegIMG_1148.gifIMG_1151.jpegIMG_1154.jpegIMG_1211.jpegIMG_1213.gif


Any joke regarding Jon's actual victims, ie; his wife, the USADA agents at his house, Dave Sholler, the pregnant lady that he hit n' run, the pantless girl in his car back in February, the hood of the patrol car, etc.
 
Last edited:
I look at this photo and see only two guys that Jones legitimately beat. I think Reyes won, and Smith could have won if he wasn't such a "Lionheart" and taken the DQ.

As far as I'm concerned Jones has two losses on his record (if you don't count his dignity and his legacy, that would make four): Matt Hammill, and Tom Aspinall. The later without even throwing a punch.
 
Hey, I have a great idea! Let’s throw temper tantrums in public and block public transit, then cry about how Jones fans are victims and marginalized even though we all suffer from the same kind of mental sickness and delusion.

I might go ahead and cut my genitals off just for the hell of it.

That’ll show ‘em!
 
This thread is actually a support group for people who can't deal with reality. It's sad to see what's come of Jones' fans, but this is what happens when being recreationally stupid is the biggest pastime in America.
 
smh-facepalm.gif
 
rustlemania.jpg
 
The Jones fans are the ones crashing out right now lmao. You guys need the support, we're all having the laugh we knew we would have in the end the entire time.


It's a great big fat we told you so and we knew the whole time, eat it. And it's only the beginning.
 
PaulieVegas27 said:
I look at this photo and see only two guys that Jones legitimately beat. I think Reyes won, and Smith could have won if he wasn't such a "Lionheart" and taken the DQ.

As far as I'm concerned Jones has two losses on his record (if you don't count his dignity and his legacy, that would make four): Matt Hammill, and Tom Aspinall. The later without even throwing a punch.
As long as you acknowledge that every official publication and organization and sanctioning body that records these things disagrees with you. You’re of the mind, “I feel therefore I am” as opposed to objective reality. So in other words, speak your truth, sis.

don't ask said:
This thread is actually a support group for people who can't deal with reality. It's sad to see what's come of Jones' fans, but this is what happens when being recreationally stupid is the biggest pastime in America.
Okay so I should feel bad and sad for the party that is laughing and having a good time. The ones who are raging and punching at the air are the ones who should be admired - got it.
 
Mike said:
The Jones fans are the ones crashing out right now lmao. You guys need the support, we're all having the laugh we knew we would have in the end the entire time.


It's a great big fat we told you so and we knew the whole time, eat it. And it's only the beginning.
Why would we be crashing out? Jones did what he wanted and retired without taking a loss. Wouldn’t the people who have wanted to see him unconscious looking up at the lights be the ones in need of support? I’m confused.

This is actually the first positive thread made by a Jones fan I’ve seen so far. I can count about ten made by the other side. You guys have collectively lost your minds.
 
Mike said:
The Jones fans are the ones crashing out right now lmao. You guys need the support, we're all having the laugh we knew we would have in the end the entire time.


It's a great big fat we told you so and we knew the whole time, eat it. And it's only the beginning.
They're crashing out so hard and it's hilarious.

You could see over the last week or two they were already falling apart. Gone were the times from 2-3 months ago when they boldly claimed that Jon Jones was playing 5D chess to build up his fight with Aspinall.

All that remains now is the cold bitterness of the truth, that their beloved hero is just a wife beating duck.
 
For the record, this is only the beginning. You think it’s gonna be bad now for Jones? It’s just getting started.

The entire sports world is going to criticize him and talk shit to him for the rest of his life. And Sherdog will not be kind to him.

You a fan of Jones? Good luck. You will have yer work cut out for you for years going forward.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
They're crashing out so hard and it's hilarious.

You could see over the last week or two they were already falling apart. Gone were the times from 2-3 months ago when they boldly claimed that Jon Jones was playing 5D chess to build up his fight with Aspinall.

All that remains now is the cold bitterness of the truth, that their beloved hero is just a wife beating duck.
Nothing could be more unpleasant than having to simply admit “I was wrong about Jones” for some fans. Instead they double, triple, quadruple down on him, dedicating to one of the most puzzling hills ever to die on.
 
Seems kinda disingenuous to have a Jon Jones' victim roundtable and not invite any pregnant motorists or Jon's battered wife?
 
