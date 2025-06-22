OFFICIAL* Jon Jones Victim Support Thread





Corey's idealized vision of sherbro's engaging in the healing process

Spoiler

Spoiler: in B4 Any joke regarding Jon's actual victims, ie; his wife, the USADA agents at his house, Dave Sholler, the pregnant lady that he hit n' run, the pantless girl in his car back in February, the hood of the patrol car, etc.

With Jon's retirement announced and the HW title quagmire finally resolved, it's time that we put this mess behind us and let the healing begin. The bad man is gone, and he can't hurt you anymore.This thread is a safe space for Jon's victims to gather and engage in meaningful, constructive discussion. Similar the UFC 285 round table, where four of Jon's vanquished foes objectively discussed Jon's skills and how difficult he was to deal with in the octagon. No talk of eyepokes, steroids, or other controversies. Just an honest assessment of Jon's abilities.If these men can set their hate aside, so can you, Sherbro.Jon's retirement is a good thing for everyone. If you find that you're having trouble focusing on this, and instead, focusing on trivial or speculative things through a lens of negativity, you may suffer from Bones Derangement Syndrome (BDR). Here's some examples:-Speculating that Jon didn't retire, but rather, ran.-Criticizing Jon for using Chat GPT to craft a retirement speech-Displaying butthurt symptoms because Jon retired via phoneIf you find yourself caught in this cognitive loop, just put your phone down or walk away from the computer immediately. Breaking the cycle is the most important thing.As for me, I promise to set aside the bank of memes and gifs that I've been using against Jon's victims. I acknowledge that this behavior is not constructive, and frankly, insensitive on my part. My lack of empathy for the victims has only exacerbated their BDS, and for that, I'm sorry.