I will buy it an play it but when so many people “responsible” for the classic story driven games of the past are gone and then when they as a company have sullied themselves with the shit that was the trilogy! I don’t have high hopes. It won’t be bad but I don’t expect anything near the story telling of red dead 1 or 2. I certainly don’t expect the humour and razor to the neck satire we have come to expect from GTAs. It will be good. They will make a lot of money. It won’t have even close to the impact GTA or GTA3 but on the bright side it will probably dilute their GTA5 online market so that 39 years after I’m dead they may release a game worthy to sit on the same shelf as their classics



I hope I’m wrong.