No Spoilers Official GOD OF WAR: RAGNARÖK Discussion [PS4/PS5]

RAGNAROK*

Hype was real, waiting for mod to change title lol



They finally show this masterpiece to us.

Lets go, im satisfied with what they show today

**Mod edit: Content spoiling will be met with infractions, reply-bans, or otherwise. Wrap spoilers inside spoiler tags. These tags are found from the message field dropdown after ticking the plus (+) sign.
 
If they exclude a jump button again the most I will pay for the game is $10.
 
I liked God of War 1-3. Thought they were good and entertaining, but not great. God of War 4 was one of the best games I ever played, absolutely epic. Looking forward to this one as well.
 
Seems weird that they'd reveal Tyr like that in the trailer, and Thor in a promo pic on twitter. Looking forward to the game though.
 
For the next installment. My gut tells me Egypt but my heart wants Aztec.

What are the good options?

Egyptians
Aztecs
Japanese (Nioh kind of already did that but I’m sure there’s more)
Chinese (Wu-Kong)
Thailand
Philippines
Hawaiian
Samoan
 
GSP4tw said:
They appear to have gave Angrboda a dark complexion. I certainly don't expect any lunatics to start making rants about agendas being forced down throats or anything..
If they went with multi-colored Asgard from the get go a-la Marvel it would be ok, but everyone is white in the first game, so a black snow giantess is suspect at the very least
 
I haven't played any of this series but can't wait to have a crack. Looks really cool.
 
GSP4tw said:
They appear to have gave Angrboda a dark complexion. I certainly don't expect any lunatics to start making rants about agendas being forced down throats or anything..
Oh, it's woke trash alright.
 
Yeah i was trying to explain this in the other thread. I'd love Aztec gods to be used but it's a case of which gods will be recognized by the casual player... i really hope they do the unexpected but i fully expect Kratos vs Anubis.
 
Hmmm... Looks very similar. Not that it's a bad thing or anything.
 
deadshot138 said:
Oh, it's woke trash alright.
