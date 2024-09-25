PlayStation Official Ghost of Yotei Disc (October 2025)

2025 release date.




Looks pretty Tsushima-y. While I'd be absolutely down to just play more Tsushima, it did feel sort of like it was just more of the same. But, wasn't a lot of gameplay. This is still great news
 
2025 release date.




Looks pretty Tsushima-y. While I'd be absolutely down to just play more Tsushima, it did feel sort of like it was just more of the same. But, wasn't a lot of gameplay. This is still great news
To be fair, when Ghost of Tsushima was originally announced, people looked at gameplay and trailers and assumed it was a copy/paste of the Assassin's Creed formula.

Then it actually came out and blew everyone away.
 
I am currently playing GoT on PC first time. Really enjoying it right now. I really like that it's not just about combat, those hot spring reflections and haikus are really what make this game unique. Can't wait to play the sequel after.
 
Day one for me. GOT did no wrong in my eyes, so unless there is some crazy changes to the original formula, I cannot imagine not liking this.
GoT was one of those games that shows you that execution of your ideas is really what matters. There werent many mechanics that we hadn't seen before, but the presentation was so immaculate and perfect that the game transcends the sum of its parts. There wasn't a single quest or character I didn't enjoy, and it truly felt like you were playing a cinematic samurai epic.

Like I said above, I'm perfectly fine with that. I don't quite know how they could substantially improve much on the formula they had. A little more variety in the dueling intros. Quick change for outfits. But these are minor quibbles. Mechanically speaking I would expect more of the same, so I'm predicting it'll be kind of a God of War: Ragnorok thing, where its great but it doesnt quite have the same impact as it's predecessor simply because the novelty is gone.

Still, minor quibbles. This is a day one leave me the fuck alone today buy.
 
Day one for me. GOT did no wrong in my eyes, so unless there is some crazy changes to the original formula, I cannot imagine not liking this.
It looks like the crazy changes are dual wielding, muskets, and a wolf companion.

In before the war room crowd loses it over the Ghost being a woman, even though the real star of the game is wind physics and leaves.
 
GoT was one of those games that shows you that execution of your ideas is really what matters. There werent many mechanics that we hadn't seen before, but the presentation was so immaculate and perfect that the game transcends the sum of its parts. There wasn't a single quest or character I didn't enjoy, and it truly felt like you were playing a cinematic samurai epic.

Like I said above, I'm perfectly fine with that. I don't quite know how they could substantially improve much on the formula they had. A little more variety in the dueling intros. Quick change for outfits. But these are minor quibbles. Mechanically speaking I would expect more of the same, so I'm predicting it'll be kind of a God of War: Ragnorok thing, where its great but it doesnt quite have the same impact as it's predecessor simply because the novelty is gone.

Still, minor quibbles. This is a day one leave me the fuck alone today buy.
Agreed on all points. It is the sum of all its parts that made it so fantastic. A little from this game, a little from that, but all done extremely well. Playing it in black and white was such an awesome treat too.
Only thing I would change besides what you mentioned(dueling intro/outfit) would be a more difficult option, or a slight change to the leveling-up process. I was nigh-unstoppable towards the end on the hardest difficulty. Though even if they don't change anything at all, they can still take my money.
 
It looks like the crazy changes are dual wielding, muskets, and a wolf companion.

In before the war room crowd loses it over the Ghost being a woman, even though the real star of the game is wind physics and leaves.
I would prefer to play as a male in a samurai game, but will hold judgement until I see more. Hope they don't overdo the muskets either.
 
Was it confirmed that the wolf is a companion? In the previous game animals guide you to things like shrines so I’m still not sure this one actually joins you. It would be cool to have a combat mechanic around it though
 
Was it confirmed that the wolf is a companion? In the previous game animals guide you to things like shrines so I’m still not sure this one actually joins you. It would be cool to have a combat mechanic around it though
Not confirmed yet. Musket could even be cinematic only for all we know.

But I still have hype.

The windswept leaves get me every time.
 
Not confirmed yet. Musket could even be cinematic only for all we know.

But I still have hype.

The windswept leaves get me every time.
The end under that tree was just perfection. Man, just give me at least another scene like that in the new one and I’ll be happy 😃
 
Sucker Punch is never going back to Sly Cooper
Looks great. Loved the first one. Doubt it comes out in 2025.
 
Looks great. Loved the first one. Doubt it comes out in 2025.
I think it will release. Sony's new strategy is not to reveal games too far in advance. They don't want to put additional pressure on their studios to hit a release date. This is one of the reasons we see so many online gamers complain about Sony not revealing their future titles. Gone are the days that we see a title reveal with a 2028 window or something absurd. The fact that they showed this means they're fairly confident they are going to release it. I think we'll see it in late summer if I had to guess. I think the only exception was God of War and Wolverine. Wolverine apparently was revealed early because of contract obligations. Same with Xbox showing off Blade very early.
 
I think it will release. Sony's new strategy is not to reveal games too far in advance. They don't want to put additional pressure on their studios to hit a release date. This is one of the reasons we see so many online gamers complain about Sony not revealing their future titles. Gone are the days that we see a title reveal with a 2028 window or something absurd. The fact that they showed this means they're fairly confident they are going to release it. I think we'll see it in late summer if I had to guess. I think the only exception was God of War and Wolverine. Wolverine apparently was revealed early because of contract obligations. Same with Xbox showing off Blade very early.
I hope you're right. I am tired of seeing games given a release date and then delayed 2 years.
 
First one was great, even if it's more of the same I'll still love it. Still one of the most visually appealing games I've played.
 
I am currently playing GoT on PC first time. Really enjoying it right now. I really like that it's not just about combat, those hot spring reflections and haikus are really what make this game unique. Can't wait to play the sequel after.
Following random foxes around > hot springs.
 
