GoT was one of those games that shows you that execution of your ideas is really what matters. There werent many mechanics that we hadn't seen before, but the presentation was so immaculate and perfect that the game transcends the sum of its parts. There wasn't a single quest or character I didn't enjoy, and it truly felt like you were playing a cinematic samurai epic.



Like I said above, I'm perfectly fine with that. I don't quite know how they could substantially improve much on the formula they had. A little more variety in the dueling intros. Quick change for outfits. But these are minor quibbles. Mechanically speaking I would expect more of the same, so I'm predicting it'll be kind of a God of War: Ragnorok thing, where its great but it doesnt quite have the same impact as it's predecessor simply because the novelty is gone.



Still, minor quibbles. This is a day one leave me the fuck alone today buy.