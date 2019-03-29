Spoilers Official ELDEN RING Discussion [PS/PC/Xbox]

**DLC discussion lives here.


Reveal Trailer


Story Trailer


Gameplay Trailer


Launch Trailer





FromSoftware's next game is apparently a Game of Thrones inspired Action RPG written by George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki, and it might be nearly finished.

George R.R. Martin, author of Game of Thrones, and Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware are apparently teaming up for a new RPG video game, which could be making its grand reveal at E3 2019 in a few months' time. According to an investigative report from Spawn Wave and Liam Robertson, FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin are collaborating on a medieval open world game to published by Bandai Namco, with the former responsible for writing much of the story and lore of this mysterious new IP.


A security flaw on publisher Bandai Namco’s website has led to a major new E3 leak that reveals three new games: the rumored From Software-George R.R. Martin collaboration, a new Tales game, and Ni no Kuni remastered.

The leak came through a publicly available link on Bandai Namco’s website, per the website Gematsu (which has full descriptions of each game). Via various posters on ResetEra, the leaks are: Elden Ring, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, a new game from the makers of Dark Souls and Sekiro in collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. Turns out all those rumors were indeed true.

In the unannounced, unnamed title, claims Robertson, your main character is in a Norse Mythology inspired open world, traveling on horseback to invade various kingdoms throughout the open world, and killing the leaders within, subsequently gaining the unique powers of each in the process. Now, it's unclear who Spawn Wave and Robertson are getting this intel from, and whether there's any basis to the claim, but the latter does hold credibility as a reliable source for leaks.

We already know that FromSoftware has two games in development following Sekiro, and while many are hoping for Bloodborne 2 or a Demon's Souls remaster, it's not implausible that the studio is working on something entirely new. This rumour would also explain why Martin has still yet to finish The Winds of Winter, the upcoming sixth installment in his Song of Ice and Fire book series, as he's knee deep building out video game lore for an altogether different kind of writing project.

https://www.gamesradar.com/dark-sou...e-apparently-teamed-up-to-work-on-a-new-game/


Join the Sherdog/Elden Ring Discord to make PVP/PVE requests:

https://discord.gg/pKQZJFDKjZ
 
Is a From Software game with solid writing you can easily understand....still a From Software game?
 
Holic said:
Is a From Software game with solid writing you can easily understand....still a From Software game?
If a tree falls and some such
 
Holic said:
Is a From Software game with solid writing you can easily understand....still a From Software game?
They have solid writing than any triple digit IQ can easily understand... So I would say, yes - maybe Bethesda games are more up your alley if you want some easy concepts.
 
Diogenes of Sinope said:



ol GRR is risking a public lynching if he doesnt stop fucking around with side jobs and finish the last two goddamn books
 
natehound said:
They have solid writing than any triple digit IQ can easily understand... So I would say, yes - maybe Bethesda games are more up your alley if you want some easy concepts.
Lol, shut up.

I love the fact that they're so cryptic. Doesn't mean the stories or concepts are difficult to understand.
 
Dizzy said:
Lol, shut up.

I love the fact that they're so cryptic. Doesn't mean the stories or concepts are difficult to understand.
Me shut up? The dude talked shit about From Software's writing, insinuating it's hard to understand?
 
natehound said:
Me shut up? The dude talked shit about From Software's writing, insinuating it's hard to understand?
It is on the surface.

It’s something you have to go digging for. The story that they’re telling is not hard to understand at all. It’s not some deep, meaningful thing. It’s an intentional cryptic mess. Once everything is laid out, the story isn’t anything special.

The nature of the story is why I love it but it’s not something that’s difficult to understand, just difficult to uncover.
 
natehound said:
Me shut up? The dude talked shit about From Software's writing, insinuating it's hard to understand?
Dizzy said:
It is on the surface.

It’s something you have to go digging for. The story that they’re telling is not hard to understand at all. It’s not some deep, meaningful thing. It’s an intentional cryptic mess. Once everything is laid out, the story isn’t anything special.

The nature of the story is why I love it but it’s not something that’s difficult to understand, just difficult to uncover.
Yeah, but that was my point? I was insinuating that it's not that hard to understand, just not thrown in your face; that a game with a perhaps more in-your-face type exposition was more up his alley if they don't think From Software writing was "good" or "easy to understand". It might not be easy, per se, but it's not difficult - it's like purposeful 'Chaotic Neural' in it's attitude towards us, the players. I literally agree with you man.
 
Skarr said:
ol GRR is risking a public lynching if he doesnt stop fucking around with side jobs and finish the last two goddamn books
we're gonna need a bigger branch.
 
I always chuckle when people think Miyazaki is some storytelling wizard. I love, love, LOVE their games, their worldbuilding and how he tells stories through design, I really do. But to think Miyazaki is some PT Anderson of the video game industry lol.

But compared to other stories in games, you could say they are 'good'. There's a saying about writers in the gaming industry and why it's more often than not complete dogshit. "If they were any better at their job, they'd be working in the movie industry." That's not a knock on them, but a reality nonetheless.
 
Goddamnit, I'm gonna pay this procrastinating burrito depository more money not to finish the books. They're never coming though, so might as well roll with it.
 
Is it a floppy dick simulator?
 
Nearly finished with GRRM writing means its only 5 years away.
 
The last GoT RPG was not that bad story wise, the game itself was quite dated though.

I'll play it!
 
I seriously doubt he wrote the whole thing. He may have written some general lore to give the world life and his name will be more of a marketing bulletpoint than anything substantial. Can't wait for the short sword description that's five pages long and talks about nothing but food.

Obligatory: Fucking finish Winds of Winter already.
 
natehound said:
They have solid writing than any triple digit IQ can easily understand... So I would say, yes - maybe Bethesda games are more up your alley if you want some easy concepts.
I'm not going to say anything negative about From Software, but The Elder Scrolls is one of the most complex narrative worlds ever created in videogames-- possibly the most. World of Warcraft is probably its prime competition. Morrowind took in-game storytelling to new heights:
https://en.uesp.net/wiki/Skyrim:Books

470.

470 books filled with historical lore you found just wandering around picking objects up off shelves: most of them containing well over 1,000 words. That's about half a dozen novels worth of content, and that doesn't even include character dialogue, journal entries, or quest logs. It isn't a simple narrative of good and evil, either. It involves nobility & great houses, families, trade, wealth, dilapidated civilizations, species/race struggles, geography, blights, romances, past heroes and their legacies, tangled tapestries of political alliances, and much more.

Are you one of those guys who pretends he picks up Dostoevsky "for some light reading", or something?
 
Madmick said:
I'm not going to say anything negative about From Software, but The Elder Scrolls is one of the most complex narrative worlds ever created in videogames-- possibly the most. World of Warcraft is probably its prime competition. Morrowind took in-game storytelling to new heights:
https://en.uesp.net/wiki/Skyrim:Books

470.

470 books you found just wandering around picking objects up off shelves filled with historical lore: most of them containing well over 1,000 words. That's about half a dozen novels worth of content, and that doesn't even include character dialogue, journal entries, or quest logs. It isn't a simple narrative of a good and evil, either. It involves nobility & great houses, families, trade, wealth, dilapidated civilizations, species/race struggles, geography, blights, romances, past heroes and their legacies, tangled tapestries of political alliances, and much more.

Are you one of those guys who pretends he picks up Dostoevsky "for some light reading", or something?
I like From Software but some of their fans really overrate their games especially when it comes to the story. I saw one poster here claiming they are the GOAT at world building or some nonsense like that.
 
natehound said:
Yeah, but that was my point? I was insinuating that it's not that hard to understand, just not thrown in your face; that a game with a perhaps more in-your-face type exposition was more up his alley if they don't think From Software writing was "good" or "easy to understand". It might not be easy, per se, but it's not difficult - it's like purposeful 'Chaotic Neural' in it's attitude towards us, the players. I literally agree with you man.
I’m glad we reached an understanding.
 
