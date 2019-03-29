George R.R. Martin, author of Game of Thrones, and Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of FromSoftware are apparently teaming up for a new RPG video game, which could be making its grand reveal at E3 2019 in a few months' time. According to an investigative report from Spawn Wave and Liam Robertson, FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin are collaborating on a medieval open world game to published by Bandai Namco, with the former responsible for writing much of the story and lore of this mysterious new IP.

The leak came through a publicly available link on Bandai Namco’s website, per the website Gematsu (which has full descriptions of each game). Via various posters on ResetEra, the leaks are: Elden Ring, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, a new game from the makers of Dark Souls and Sekiro in collaboration with Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin. Turns out all those rumors were indeed true.



In the unannounced, unnamed title, claims Robertson, your main character is in a Norse Mythology inspired open world, traveling on horseback to invade various kingdoms throughout the open world, and killing the leaders within, subsequently gaining the unique powers of each in the process. Now, it's unclear who Spawn Wave and Robertson are getting this intel from, and whether there's any basis to the claim, but the latter does hold credibility as a reliable source for leaks.



We already know that FromSoftware has two games in development following Sekiro, and while many are hoping for Bloodborne 2 or a Demon's Souls remaster, it's not implausible that the studio is working on something entirely new. This rumour would also explain why Martin has still yet to finish The Winds of Winter, the upcoming sixth installment in his Song of Ice and Fire book series, as he's knee deep building out video game lore for an altogether different kind of writing project.