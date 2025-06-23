That seems to be the general consensus.I wound up really liking the first, without really being able to explain why haha.
I'm reinstalling the original as I write this to give another go. I revisited my savedata and I'd played for 3h, unlocking 9 trophies...then gave up. Let's see if it clicks this time around.
I remember Hideo cueing music at moments after embarking on a trek and everything...just hit differently, feeling pretty special in a sea of otherwise samey games; it never ended up clicking enough to sustain a playthrough, though. No less, the creativity was off the charts.
The sequel apparently has a lot more goings-on so I'm wondering if the major issue for me (pacing) is better in DS2.
game is seriously over hyped
Are you playing it? How is it? The Deluxe Edition has 48 hour early access.The music was so great in DS1 unfortunately it only happens a handful of times. Thankfully I watched a snippet of a review and the guy said the music is used way more in DS2. He also said the pacing was way better.
Honestly though unless maybe you just weren't in the right headspace for DS1 I doubt you will enjoy it by going back. The game either seems to click with people or not. I have heard chapter 4-5 is when it should click but I was in after the first mission they give you.
No I've been to busy the last two days so I didn't bother with the early access. My wife goes back to work tonight so I thought about doing it but paying another $10 for like an extra 3 hours (unlocks at 11) just seems dumb. Plus I want to start this game when my kids are sleeping. I wont get much time with it tonight but I'll get an hour at least.
I think I'll buy it on a deep discount for the visuals alone.
I didnt even know you could do this. I don't think I ever used it.Not sure I'm quieting myself right but covering my mouth to go undetected just drains my endurance until I pass out or have to gasp for air and get detected. Seems pointless.
I played about 60m last night after reinstalling the original and picking up where I'd left off outside Knot City.
I like how in this you're (protag) already a legend; in most games, I think, you become the legend rather. I'm still just plodding westerly and collecting chiral crystals whatnot. I was honestly more afraid of crossing most creeks than BT encounters, lol. Gravity is the real enemy in this game.
