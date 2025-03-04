I can see myself playing both, Oblivion on the Deck/toilet, this on my PC.



Unless I hear about terrible performance (always sus towards UE5), this is def a day one purchase for me. The rave reviews, the world map, dodge or parry in combat, rewarding exploration, excellent writing/characters, a unique premise, along with more than a fair price ($58 CAD), It sounds awesome, so I will gladly support them even if I get to it later.



We don't get enough high quality turn based JRPG's, let alone world maps. I like how they innovated on the formula too. If this is a big success hopefully companies like SE will put more resources into the turn based RPG's they make.



I watched this guy's review (below), and he gave it a glowing one. I'm really impressed by the variety of enemies. The fact one of our characters can morph into almost any enemy will keep encounters fresh.



He did say that he and his partner got a lot of crashes though, and I've heard nothing about typical UE5 stuttering. I can handle some frame spikes, but if there's persistent stuttering, it will drive me nuts, it's like having the hiccups.



I don't want to see/hear anymore about this game, outside performance, just to keep my playthrough with as many surprises as possible. Did you hear anything about stuttering?



