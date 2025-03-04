Multiplat Official Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Discussion

Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she’ll wake and paint “33.” And tomorrow we depart on our final mission - Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again.

We are Expedition 33.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a ground-breaking turn-based RPG with unique real-time mechanics, making battles more immersive and addictive than ever. Explore a fantasy world inspired by Belle Époque France in which you battle devastating enemies.

In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time actions enhance the heart of turn-based combat. Craft unique builds for your Expeditioners that fit your playstyle via gear, stats, skills, and character synergies. Open an active dimension in combat - dodge, parry, and counter in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target enemy weak points using a free aim system.

With only one year left to live, join Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners as they embark upon a desperate quest to break the Paintress’ cycle of death. Follow the trail of previous expeditions and discover their fate. Get to know the members of Expedition 33 as they learn to work together against impossible odds.

Explore an enchanting realm populated by surreal adversaries. Wander through breathtaking landscapes, from the Island of Visages to the Forgotten Battlefield, discovering secrets and hidden quests along the way. Find allies of fortune in creatures of legend. Recruit special companions to access new travel methods and discover secret areas in the World Map.
Seen a lot of hype for this elsewhere and thought it could do with a thread. FightinCowboy recently posted a preview showing off some of the early gameplay,

 
Had mine preordered the day it went live. Very excited for it. Monster Hunter Wilds, First Berserker Khazan, Expedition 33 , and Doom all in a row is going to be sick. Great year for games imo
 
92 on both MC and OC. Glad I kept my preorder. A lot of people seem to be going to Oblivion remaster but I been looking forward to this for a long time. Plus it’s new IP, got to support it. Anyone else playing this tomorrow?
 
I can see myself playing both, Oblivion on the Deck/toilet, this on my PC.

Unless I hear about terrible performance (always sus towards UE5), this is def a day one purchase for me. The rave reviews, the world map, dodge or parry in combat, rewarding exploration, excellent writing/characters, a unique premise, along with more than a fair price ($58 CAD), It sounds awesome, so I will gladly support them even if I get to it later.

We don't get enough high quality turn based JRPG's, let alone world maps. I like how they innovated on the formula too. If this is a big success hopefully companies like SE will put more resources into the turn based RPG's they make.

I watched this guy's review (below), and he gave it a glowing one. I'm really impressed by the variety of enemies. The fact one of our characters can morph into almost any enemy will keep encounters fresh.

He did say that he and his partner got a lot of crashes though, and I've heard nothing about typical UE5 stuttering. I can handle some frame spikes, but if there's persistent stuttering, it will drive me nuts, it's like having the hiccups.

I don't want to see/hear anymore about this game, outside performance, just to keep my playthrough with as many surprises as possible. Did you hear anything about stuttering?

 
Might get an hour or two in tomorrow but that's about it. Wont get to really play this until Saturday but I'm ready for it. Love the great reviews it's getting.

I actually don't want to see SE go back to turn based combat. I like the combat in their newer titles. I loved the combat in FF7R so much I immediately started replaying the game on hard mode after beating it. I almost never do that unless I'm working on a trophy but I did it with FF7R just cause I wanted to keep playing with that combat system.

Let new studios come up do stuff like this and let SE keep doing what they do.
 
I'm still running through Avowed and just started up Oblivion, but this is on my radar. The reviews are glowing. I will play this.
 
I play only on my PS5 Pro and haven't heard about any issues. It's one of the main reasons why I prefer consoles. I hate that computers have so many issues. I can't completely blame developers for this since everyone has a different computer. Got to be an optimization nightmare.

I would just stick to the game that is giving you less issues on performance. While you play that one the other will receive patches and be a better experience by the time you get to it. Don't let FOMO get in the way of you enjoying yourself. This year I've been good about that. Only playing one game at a time and once I beat it then I move onto the next one. Just beat Khazan an hour ago and that was the only thing I was playing for the last 30 days. Makes me more immersed when I can focus on just one but maybe that's just me. No matter what you decide at least there are many great choices this year.
 
I was referring to the turn based games they do/will make. I really liked what they did with Remake/Rebirth's combat. I pretty much played though all of Remake and about 1/3 of Rebirth back to back, had to take a break on the latter.

They still make turn based games like like Octopath and Bravely Default. Hopefully they give FFVI a proper HD/2d remake too, and do something with Xenogears.

Yeah, PC ports have been awful lately. I just like having everything in one permanent library with Steam, though GOG has a place for the classics, and specialty releases like Alpha Protocol. Poor optimization and GPU pricing is challenging all that lol

I rarely let FOMO dictate my purchases either. I like to support devs who deserve it, and early sales are most important for them. I like to jump around titles too, so it's fun to have a lot of variety ready to go, depending on my mood.
 
I downloaded it on Game Pass. Just have to boot it up.

On the hunt for smurf balls. Can't wait.

Edit: Just got through the main title, but due to the first scene with the backdrop, I'm going to do what I did with Yakuza and play it on its native language, with English subtitles.
 
I am an hour or so in, and am enjoying it.

I just want to know who decided I cannot manually save the game.

I mean, that is just a stupid fucking decision.
 
From what I read the lip syncing is tied to the English Language not sure how much that matters to you.

I thought I was crazy or something. I don't even know when it's saving or not. Very weird system hopefully they quickly patch in a manual save.

I'm just under 2 hours in and I'm really enjoying it so far. I like the way they are telling the story\lore of the world around you. The whole prologue and just after it was amazing as hell. The story is starting off very strong. I saw someone say these devs out sqaureenix'd, square enix which I thought was dumb. Playing it now though I can see what they mean. The story and everything just feels very much like a very good FF story\world.

Also not really a soundtrack guy by man it's incredible in this game.
 
Nice to hear!

What system are you playing it on?
 
PS5 Pro but it doesn't feel like there's any difference compared to base PS5. I have to play on performance mode since quality is only 30 FPS or felt like it anyways. I don't know I'll need to do some more testing with it was just so focused on getting through the story with the little time I had.

I'm tempted to skip training tomorrow so I can keep playing tonight.
 
You guys all playing this? Not too shabby. Maybe this a good pin for at least launch week...
 
Yup just got done putting few hours into it. After putting few hours into it Oblivion remake is going in back burner going fully all in with this one
 
Glad to hear it. Pinning for you dawgs.
 
I got through that boss in the forest, but it took load of tries.

There seems to be a small window for both partying and dodging. I wonder if here is a way to make this easier? Stat allocation maybe?

Gustave has stats in might, luck and bit in health, because, penis. Lune has defence and agility, because, vagina. Lune seems to survive more though. I may reallocate Gustave. He's a bit squishy.

Game looks great. It's a beautiful world that they've created. Musical score is weird, almost too exquisite, but it's not a negative. Story is grim and paints a miserable, helpless scenario that will only get worse in time. Characters are also very likeable. So far, very sad, but was filled with a desire to murder the paintress immediately. Gameplay is fun, looks great but also quite harsh...

So far...let's see if I can remember some high school French...

Nung Somme san sii ha hok....no that's not it...

Ichi nii yon go kyuu...that's not it either...

Oui oui merci beaucoup...that's not numbers...

Shit my GF is talking! Lost it!

...nerve...dis?

Fuck it.

9/10 so far.
 
