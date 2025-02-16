Multiplat Official Battlefield 6 Disc **WAR BEGINS

Coolly codenamed Glacier, the next Battlefield looms and promises to be like never before.

B6SD1.png

The new, four-studio-strong Battlefield Studios has a mission: Make the next Battlefield the best ever.

Skärmavbild 2025-02-18 kl. 19.23.28.png

And it's doing it this time with undivided rations in hopes of reinvigorating a playerbase that wants better than 2021's Battlefield 2042.

Rivalling Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone may prove a secondary objective, hints EA CEO Andrew Wilson. To that end, a F2P standalone battle royale is rumored to be launching in tandem.

Early launch projections were 2026 but grapevine now leans holiday window 2025, October specifically.

–––

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Developers: DICE for MP component; Motive for SP campaign; Criterion for content creation; Ripple Effect for BR

Engine: Frostbite

Plot: NATO faces external threat from massive, privately-funded paramilitary organisation; maps will include USA and Gibraltar black sites.

–––

Fun fact: Devs promise high destructibility of enviro in return to franchise roots, as well as iconic modes Conquest and Breakthrough; destruction will be calibre-based and similar to Rainbow Six Siege.

Fun fact: Leaving what didn't work in 2042 behind: Neither specialised operators (back to class-based) nor 128-player matches will be returning and circa 45 weapons will be available at launch, double what was offered in 2042, in addition to 10 new MP maps.

Fun fact: Not future. Not past. Game warfare takes place right now in modern day.

Fun fact: North American and European players are already taking part in daily playtesting under NDA so DICE can correct any wrong directions taken.

–––

Pre-alpha look:

 
Match-end screen glimpse. Not sure if this gets taken down or not but viewable at time of posting. Scoring and soldier aesthetic mark celebrated return to form for the franchise in deviation from 2042:

 
MIssed this thread. Just give me BF2 level design quality, while building on the near full destruction of Bad Company 2.

I don't really play any MP games anymore, and I never played as much MP as I did with 1942, Desert Combat, BF2 and Bad Company 2. This would get me back in the game if they can recapture the amazing levels of yesteryear with full on destruction.

It really sucks that the best destruction we've had in a game, that doesn't look like minecraft, was all the way back to Red Faction Guerilla and Bad Company 2.
 
I'm looking forward to this and with you 100 on destructo for the win. I'll keep the community updated as more goodies leak or are announced.

EA needing a home-run is transparent in their attitude and support of entry. Wilson has said after the all-hands-on-deck development of Battlefield 6, it's Apex Legends' turn (my main comp game) for big technical upgrade not unlike CS:GO 2. I'm really excited for that, too.

Going production gold probably a stretch, but all four developing houses + pub seem serious AF about launching the tightest Battlefield ever this time around.
 
Forget the exact numbers. Around 90% of the game development staff were replaced between Battlefield V to 2042. State of 2042's release was the new hires inability to develop in the new Frostbite engine. Mainly because the game engine upgrade took 1-1/2 years of the two year game development window. For the original engine developers are no longer at Dice.

Took Dice one year to patch 2042 into a playable state. Advanced game mechanic and available modes it still fell short of previous Battlefield titles. So this game should be in the standard Battlefield launch state.
 
This was supposed to be in 2042 and i think bf5 and it never materialized. I really hope they make a good game ill be happy with a modern bf3 that focus on conquest and rush
 
I watched some of the leaked gameplay footage and it looks great.
I guess BF3 is my favorite and I don't really know what iteration of said game is supposed to be the peak experience.
While I have spent many hundreds more hours playing various COD games I still crave the BF3 experience.
 
Same and I think this is shaping up to be exactly that game. Devs have said two modes of focus will be conquest and breakthrough, specifically. I like that EA's back is against the wall this time around because it's forced them to focus on and put money behind select properties. Wilson has said this Battlefield instalment and then Apex Legends are queued for top-shelf resources, support.
 
Yeah same for me, BF3 was my favourite by far although I enjoyed BF4 as well

I just want them to go back to that era. I have so many fond memories of BF3
 
Just give me the maps of BF2, the scale of BF2, the classes of BF2, the inability to max out all ranks and weapons in 3 days like you could not in BF2, the VOIP of BF2, and the lack of microtransactions of BF2 and I'll be happy with BF6.
 
Not good news.

EA/Dice is banking on Battlefield 6's free to play Battle Royal game mode as the main attraction. With internal expectations of reaching 100 million players with this title. Which is three times the amount of the best selling Battlefield game. Leadership also believe that these 100 million players is floating in the wind. Thinking they dont need to cannibalize another and or a percentage of other FPS titles playerbases to meet these metrics.

arstechnica.com

What’s wrong with AAA games? The development of the next Battlefield has answers.

EA insiders describe stress and setbacks in a project that’s too big to fail.
arstechnica.com arstechnica.com


This is game studio shuttering expectations.
 
