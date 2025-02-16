Glacier

Battlefield

Publisher

Electronic Arts

Developers

DICE

Motive

Criterion

Ripple Effect

Engine

Frostbite

Plot

Fun fact

Fun fact

Fun fact

Fun fact

Pre-alpha look

Coolly codenamed, the nextlooms and promises to be like never before.The new, four-studio-stronghas a mission: Make the next Battlefield the best ever.And it's doing it this time with undivided rations in hopes of reinvigorating a playerbase that wants better than 2021's Battlefield 2042.Rivalling Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone may prove a secondary objective, hints EA CEO Andrew Wilson. To that end, a F2P standalone battle royale is rumored to be launching in tandem.Early launch projections were 2026 but grapevine now leans holiday window 2025, October specifically.–––for MP component;for SP campaign;for content creation;for BR: NATO faces external threat from massive, privately-funded paramilitary organisation; maps will include USA and Gibraltar black sites.–––: Devs promise high destructibility of enviro in return to franchise roots, as well as iconic modes Conquest and Breakthrough; destruction will be calibre-based and similar to Rainbow Six Siege.: Leaving what didn't work in 2042 behind: Neither specialised operators (back to class-based) nor 128-player matches will be returning and circa 45 weapons will be available at launch, double what was offered in 2042, in addition to 10 new MP maps.: Not future. Not past. Game warfare takes place right now in modern day.: North American and European players are already taking part in daily playtesting under NDA so DICE can correct any wrong directions taken.–––