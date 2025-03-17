  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Office chair vs gaming chair?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,166
Reaction score
44,259
I work from home so I spend a lot of time sitting at a computer.

Last time I bought a chair, office chairs were way more expensive than gaming chairs, but they were also way better.

I'm wondering if gaming chairs have caught up yet. Are there any gaming chairs that can stand up to 8 hours a day?

I figure there has to be nerds out there that spend all day in those things.

Also would appreciate any chair recommendations, whether they be office or gaming. Just need the best bang for my buck.

My spine and ass thanks you.
 
giphy.gif
 
1742227686365.png

I used a secretlab chair, i love it. I'm at least 6-8 hours a day on it since 2020, still going strong, my back is good.
 
I went down this rabbit hole about a year ago; the conclusion I came to, gaming chairs are for looking cool on Twitch streams.

Side bolsters, as you would see on actual racing seats, are for holding you in place when you go around corners. Since you're stationary while playing games or typing on a computer, it makes little sense to have them in that application.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,630
Messages
57,041,299
Members
175,513
Latest member
danawhiteneedstogo

Share this page

Back
Top