Office chair vs gaming chair?

Fedorgasm
I work from home so I spend a lot of time sitting at a computer.
Last time I bought a chair, office chairs were way more expensive than gaming chairs, but they were also way better.
I'm wondering if gaming chairs have caught up yet. Are there any gaming chairs that can stand up to 8 hours a day?
I figure there has to be nerds out there that spend all day in those things.
Also would appreciate any chair recommendations, whether they be office or gaming. Just need the best bang for my buck.
My spine and ass thanks you.
