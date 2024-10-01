Media Of the 14 highest ranked lightweights, only 4 is coming from a win

I take a look at the rankings now and then, and this was a first for me. I can't remember seeing so many of the top guys in a division on the losing side before.

Anyone knows if this has happened previously? And does it mean that unranked fighters now have a bigger chance at entering this territory?


LW14.png
 
This is why I find it even more shocking that moicano hasn't moved up a few spots after his 6th LW victory in a row, with 5 finishes.

Lightweight has always been the diva division where guys get grandfathered into the rankings longer than they should due to name value, though.
 
fortheo said:
This is why I find it even more shocking that moicano hasn't moved up a few spots after his 6th LW victory in a row, with 5 finishes.

Lightweight has always been the diva division where guys get grandfathered into the rankings longer than they should due to name value, though.
Talk lunatic shit when given the mic, you don't climb the ladder.
Isn't that how sports work?
Wait, it doesn't
 
Doesn't even seem like this could be possible. Pretty interesting actually. Nice find.
 
How is this even possible? It's too early for me to reason this out.
 
