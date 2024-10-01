Unheralded Truth
I take a look at the rankings now and then, and this was a first for me. I can't remember seeing so many of the top guys in a division on the losing side before.
Anyone knows if this has happened previously? And does it mean that unranked fighters now have a bigger chance at entering this territory?
