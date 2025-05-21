HoiceNJuicy
I think he is calling DDP's coach fat or somethingis the donut reference to something
DDP is the best, most natural trash talker in UFC history lol
I don't know who's the best. Chael wasn't natural, but he was the funniest. DDP is definitely better than someone like Bisping who wasn't clever enough.
Chael just quoted 80s WWF promos word-for-word and people thought he was a genius. Everything about him is fake, unlike DDP
I think Strickland was the one calling Dricus and his coach gay.I think he's saying that they're fucking each other in the ass lol
I might be completely wrong though, but didn't Khamzat talk about his coaches being gay in the past? That's how I connected it at least
I fail to see any creative genius in the insults from either of them, but this fight doesn't need anything extra to be exciting.