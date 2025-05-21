Media Of Dricus and donuts and Khamzat and f'n your relatives...

UnitZero said:
DDP is the best, most natural trash talker in UFC history lol
I don't know who's the best. Chael wasn't natural, but he was the funniest. DDP is definitely better than someone like Bisping who wasn't clever enough.
 
wow he called him an inbred. Khamzat used a dounut emoji. GOAT middle school trash talking. thanks for sharing.
 
Luthien said:
I think he is calling DDP's coach fat or something {<shrug}
I think he's saying that they're fucking each other in the ass lol

I might be completely wrong though, but didn't Khamzat talk about his coaches being gay in the past? That's how I connected it at least
 
Bojka said:
I don't know who's the best. Chael wasn't natural, but he was the funniest. DDP is definitely better than someone like Bisping who wasn't clever enough.
Chael just quoted 80s WWF promos word-for-word and people thought he was a genius. Everything about him is fake, unlike DDP
 
This is Pulitzer Prize winning stuff right here.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Chael just quoted 80s WWF promos word-for-word and people thought he was a genius. Everything about him is fake, unlike DDP
Nah before and after the 1st Anderson fight when he was at his peak he came up with his own material. Eventually he did become too WWE though.
 
Holy cr*p! Dricus never fails. Another 10-7 for Dricus. That is savage comeback.

I was watching Khamzat's comment yesterday interpreting it as Khamzat making fun of all of Dricus' coaches all being fat and out of shape. As if to mean, how are they going to coach him when they are so out of shape? Was wondering how Dricus was going to react. He came out of nowhere with that.
 
Last edited:
The two guys on the ends are his brothers, then his couch is one of the guys next to him, don't know about the shorter guy, but he almost looks like he has a family resemblance, maybe a cousin or something.
 
usernamee said:
I think he's saying that they're fucking each other in the ass lol

I might be completely wrong though, but didn't Khamzat talk about his coaches being gay in the past? That's how I connected it at least
I think Strickland was the one calling Dricus and his coach gay.

I fail to see any creative genius in the insults from either of them, but this fight doesn't need anything extra to be exciting.
 
DDP like it or not is the best trash talker we have in the UFC right now. It actually makes me wonder if he could do this shit in WWE
 
DDP probably gonna say something about Chechnya being a dump at the presser and all hell is gonna break loose
 
188912345 said:
I think Strickland was the one calling Dricus and his coach gay.

I fail to see any creative genius in the insults from either of them, but this fight doesn't need anything extra to be exciting.
Yeah this exchange wasn't good but I know the presser will be fireworks when they start talking to each other. Especially nowadays, when was the last time there was a press conference that didn't suck balls?
 
