Of all WW contenders, who ends their career with the most title defenses?

I mean current figjters

JDM — hes 27

Could beat Islam now and rattle off a couple more wins.. or lose and get it back later. He’s a striker with power so he’ll get favorable matchups

Morales is also young.. he’s probably gonna end up at MW

Ian Garry will get cracked by someone

Islam is old. Brady is old

Shavkat is 30 coming off an injury
 
I think Islam will retire in 2026, so we can rule him out 🐈
 
I do not see any of these people beating GSP, or do you mean the most of these contenders...It all depends on what Islam does and when.
 
Probably Shavkat, depending on how much these injuries take out of him.
JDM hasn't really had any dominant wins that have convinced me that he's going to hold the strap for long.
Garry is very talented, but I think he's going to eat a monstrous come-from-behind shot one of these days.
Morales still has a lot to prove.
 
I don't expect any of them to have a long dominant reign, the belt will probably change hands among the top few guys for a while.
 
Are we only talking now forward? How else do you have a WW title defense count talk without GSP?

 
I do not see any of these people beating GSP, or do you mean the most of these contenders...It all depends on what Islam does and when.
Out of the contenders. Absolutely yeah unproductive discussion to ask if anyone beats GSP in this era. It’s fucking loaded

But when the smoke clears, does anyone come out with more then 2?
 
Probably Shavkat, depending on how much these injuries take out of him.
JDM hasn't really had any dominant wins that have convinced me that he's going to hold the strap for long.
Garry is very talented, but I think he's going to eat a monstrous come-from-behind shot one of these days.
Morales still has a lot to prove.
He’s 30 though man. He’s not young
 
