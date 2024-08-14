Of all the defunct orgs BESIDES PRIDEFC, which one would you bring back??

Of all the defunct orgs BESIDES PRIDEFC, which one would you bring back??

  • Total voters
    27
HHJ

HHJ

SAY HIS NAME. SAY IT!
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
150,641
Reaction score
119,017
Which one had the aesthetics that appealed most to you, or had the right commentary team...

I know most will say WEC but I rather all those guys be in the UFC. I def enjoyed it when it was around but I was happy that they got to go to the bigtime.

fedor-arlovski-ko.jpg

f50885a9-1d6b-4a08-9ffa-417fd4ffde21.jpg



s-l640.jpg
 
Affliction was sick but their business model would never survive.
Strikeforce is the best answer.
 
HHJ said:
Which one had the aesthetics that appealed most to you, or had the right commentary team...

I know most will say WEC but I rather all those guys be in the UFC. I def enjoyed it when it was around but I was happy that they got to go to the bigtime.

fedor-arlovski-ko.jpg

f50885a9-1d6b-4a08-9ffa-417fd4ffde21.jpg



s-l640.jpg
Click to expand...
I voted Strikeforce but very easily could've went with WEC.
 
Croton said:
Affliction was sick but their business model would never survive.
Strikeforce is the best answer.
Click to expand...
Yeah but if it DID

I would probably go for that. I dont really need the bands playing before the main event. Even if i like Megadeth and so on, I really am not into musical acts in fight cards. Other than that though Affliction had a pretty good presentation!
 
Since the topic is resurrecting the dead. Then my vote is Elite Xc. RIP KIMBO
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Im surprised people picked Strikeforce. To me Strikeforce/Bellator/EliteXC is all practically the same.
 
WEC because it gave the smaller guys the proper respect.
 
Imagine if MM had his GOAT run while WEC was still around. Man would've been considered the Michael Jackson of MMA
 
None of them. I like grounded kicks and knees, but no organization that had them allowed for grounded elbows. I'd prefer if the ufc was the only mma org.
 
WEC for sure, but Strikeforce is also a decent pick. WEC used a smaller cage and WEC Aldo, Faber, Mike Brown, Miguel Torres, Bendo, Pettis, Cowboy, Varner were all fire.
 
13Seconds said:
Imagine if MM had his GOAT run while WEC was still around. Man would've been considered the Michael Jackson of MMA
Click to expand...

he'd have lost to Cruz and probably a few others because WEC didn't have a 125lb division.
 
I'd bring back the ACB that used to tour the world :eek:

ACA just ain't the same :(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,077
Messages
56,027,508
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top