News is a bit old I haven't seen any thread about it on the dog. Who you got ?

I think Oezdemir has got this, generally he performs well against top 11 to 20, it's against the top 10 that he fails.

Also Menifield has a lot of brawling tendencies and Volkan's striking is much cleaner IMO. I have Volkan by second round knockout.

Menifield has more chances in the third round as Volkan tends to fade later on.

A light heavyweight bout between Swiss Volkan Oezdemir and American Alonzo Menifield will take place on November 22 in Doha, Qatar, at UFC Fight Night 265.
He just can't fight in the States because of legal issues but he fights everywhere else
Now that you mention it...always on Euro or Abu Dhabi cards.
Do you know why exactly ?
 
Now that you mention it...always on Euro or Abu Dhabi cards.
Do you know why exactly ?
He committed what was considered assault or battery (not sure about American legal terminology) around 7 years ago in a bar in Florida. Apparently he was with his at-the-time fiancé and two guys kept bothering them. Something like that. Never heard much details.
 
He committed what was considered assault or battery (not sure about American legal terminology) around 7 years ago in a bar in Florida. Apparently he was with his at-the-time fiancé and two guys kept bothering them. Something like that. Never heard much details.
Forgot all about this incident, thanks for the recap!

Menifield is a bit chinny and a bit old, I think both of these guys have firmly hit their ceilings and it'll all be downhill from here for both. Oezdemir by decision, if not a KO.
 
Fight is tomorrow. I got my boy Volkan winning
Yeah Volkan is who he is but Menifield is a bit chinny and I think Volkan gets him out of there. Ex girlfriend of mine is Swiss and vaguely met him a few times through her circle of friends and despite hating combat sports she found him very cool apparently. Chill guy.
 
Yeah Volkan is who he is but Menifield is a bit chinny and I think Volkan gets him out of there. Ex girlfriend of mine is Swiss and vaguely met him a few times through her circle of friends and despite hating combat sports she found him very cool apparently. Chill guy.
Volkan was my MSN buddy back in the day. I'm talking 2006/2007. We used to chit chat about MMA all the time. Pretty chill guy, will always support him.
 
Volkan was my MSN buddy back in the day. I'm talking 2006/2007. We used to chit chat about MMA all the time. Pretty chill guy, will always support him.
Long live the days of MSN Messenger. The message-received sound is burned into my memory
 
Volkan was my MSN buddy back in the day. I'm talking 2006/2007. We used to chit chat about MMA all the time. Pretty chill guy, will always support him.
He does seem a nice guy. My ex dropped that bombshell casually. "Oh, MMA. Do you know Volkan? He's in the UFC I think?"

Then was like "oh I've met him a few times he's a nice guy actually. "

Always had a soft spot for him since. I think he gets it done
 
