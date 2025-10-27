Koya
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2016
- Messages
- 5,258
- Reaction score
- 8,054
News is a bit old I haven't seen any thread about it on the dog. Who you got ?
I think Oezdemir has got this, generally he performs well against top 11 to 20, it's against the top 10 that he fails.
Also Menifield has a lot of brawling tendencies and Volkan's striking is much cleaner IMO. I have Volkan by second round knockout.
Menifield has more chances in the third round as Volkan tends to fade later on.
Oezdemir vs. Menifield Added to UFC Fight Night 265 Card in Qatar
A light heavyweight bout between Swiss Volkan Oezdemir and American Alonzo Menifield will take place on November 22 in Doha, Qatar, at UFC Fight Night 265.
www.telecomasia.net