Oezdemir vs Blachowicz

JTDarkseid
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2022
- Messages
- 320
- Reaction score
- 326
Should this be next for Volkan? I think this would be a pretty interesting matchup between 2 older but still great LHW’s
Im here for it. Jiri needs some time off though and Jan isnt gettin any younger.We need Jan vs Jiri, that matchup is years overdue
Great pairingShould this be next for Volkan? I think this would be a pretty interesting matchup between 2 older but still great LHW’s
All this would be perfect. Give Ank the shot also.Great pairing
Hopefully, Khalil/Hill is rebooked, and Jiri receives a step-down, and Krylov receives a step up and they end up being paired together, it also provides new contenders to rise up instead of recycling the same few people.
We need Jan vs Jiri, that matchup is years overdue
Should this be next for Volkan? I think this would be a pretty interesting matchup between 2 older but still great LHW’s
“Every day is a little bit better, but still I need more time to recover and to fix correctly, so I think my next fight will be at the end of the year, not earlier,”
Jiri bodied Volkan.
Jiri vs Jan = the fight to make
WTF? Volkan is only 34, he’s far from old and he’s only lost elite guysShould this be next for Volkan? I think this would be a pretty interesting matchup between 2 older but still great LHW’s