Oezdemir vs Blachowicz

Pretty sure Jan is still crippled, and who knows what he'll look like coming back from that at his age. I'd like to see him fight an Ulberg.
 
JTDarkseid said:
Should this be next for Volkan? I think this would be a pretty interesting matchup between 2 older but still great LHW’s
Great pairing
Hopefully, Khalil/Hill is rebooked, and Jiri receives a step-down, and Krylov receives a step up and they end up being paired together, it also provides new contenders to rise up instead of recycling the same few people.
 
Goldentrophy said:
Great pairing
Hopefully, Khalil/Hill is rebooked, and Jiri receives a step-down, and Krylov receives a step up and they end up being paired together, it also provides new contenders to rise up instead of recycling the same few people.
All this would be perfect. Give Ank the shot also.
 
I just found an article from May. Jan figures he’ll be able to fight by the end of the year.

“Every day is a little bit better, but still I need more time to recover and to fix correctly, so I think my next fight will be at the end of the year, not earlier,”
JTDarkseid said:
Should this be next for Volkan? I think this would be a pretty interesting matchup between 2 older but still great LHW’s
WTF? Volkan is only 34, he’s far from old and he’s only lost elite guys
 
