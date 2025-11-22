Oezdemir Is Lucky He has Power

VAfan

VAfan

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 4, 2006
Messages
20,580
Reaction score
6,548
or he'd be getting KOed all over the place. he is almost rockhold-like in his movement, head straight up and down the whole time and almost no footwork either. i'm actually surprised he hasn't been laid out more often.
 
Volkan is good, he’s had some tough losses, but he’s also fought some killers. Ankalaev, Jiri, Reyes, DC… no shame in losing to those guys. Put him in with anyone outside the contenders and he’s putting them away.

Not everyone is gonna be champ. Either way when you tune into his fight, you know there’s a good chance you’ll see an exciting finish.
 
ME16LSGK_o.gif

<DCrying>
 
Koro_11 said:
Volkan is good, he’s had some tough losses, but he’s also fought some killers. Ankalaev, Jiri, Reyes, DC… no shame in losing to those guys. Put him in with anyone outside the contenders and he’s putting them away.

Not everyone is gonna be champ. Either way when you tune into his fight, you know there’s a good chance you’ll see an exciting finish.
Click to expand...
He has some controversial losses, against Reyes and Rakic
 
Koro_11 said:
Volkan is good, he’s had some tough losses, but he’s also fought some killers. Ankalaev, Jiri, Reyes, DC… no shame in losing to those guys. Put him in with anyone outside the contenders and he’s putting them away.

Not everyone is gonna be champ. Either way when you tune into his fight, you know there’s a good chance you’ll see an exciting finish.
Click to expand...
facts big dawg.....
 
VAfan said:
or he'd be getting KOed all over the place. he is almost rockhold-like in his movement, head straight up and down the whole time and almost no footwork either. i'm actually surprised he hasn't been laid out more often.
Click to expand...

Oezdemir is someone that does his damage at close range. He's never going to be a hit and run flashy footwork guy. But if he's got you in the pocket he'll probably hurt you. He's an old internet buddy of mine I always root for him. War Volkan
 
I placed a quick $10 bet on Menifield when I was in the airport because of the odds cause I'd never really heard of him and figured the name sounds black so he's at least got KO power and Oezdemir is pretty old with questionable defense and a bunch of losses. Well it turns out Menifield is even older, doesn't really have KO power cause he barely even throws anything and just sits against the cage getting blasted.
 
nostradumbass said:
I placed a quick $10 bet on Menifield when I was in the airport because of the odds cause I'd never really heard of him and figured the name sounds black so he's at least got KO power and Oezdemir is pretty old with questionable defense and a bunch of losses. Well it turns out Menifield is even older, doesn't really have KO power cause he barely even throws anything and just sits against the cage getting blasted.
Click to expand...
you sound unhappy with the result lol
 
Glad he won, but he didn’t really look good to say the least.
 
Koya said:
Oezdemir is someone that does his damage at close range. He's never going to be a hit and run flashy footwork guy. But if he's got you in the pocket he'll probably hurt you. He's an old internet buddy of mine I always root for him. War Volkan
Click to expand...
nice guy too, Reem brought him along to one training, and his ground game was on point.
 
Pepy said:
nice guy too, Reem brought him along to one training, and his ground game was on point.
Click to expand...

Actually few people know but Alistair is one of his mentors and he helped kickstart his career. They were very close back then and Volkan trained in the Netherlands a lot at that time. Alistair had him fight a tournament and coached him through at some point.

After that the second big step was when he came to train in Florida at Blackzilians.

Volkan really is self made, he's a Fribourg kid who made it big. Proud of him
 
Last edited:
Koro_11 said:
Volkan is good, he’s had some tough losses, but he’s also fought some killers. Ankalaev, Jiri, Reyes, DC… no shame in losing to those guys. Put him in with anyone outside the contenders and he’s putting them away.

Not everyone is gonna be champ. Either way when you tune into his fight, you know there’s a good chance you’ll see an exciting finish.
Click to expand...
He strikes me as the kind of guy that doesn't take it seriously but I could be wrong. Also - training out of Sweden isn't the most competitive either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,130
Messages
58,483,647
Members
176,050
Latest member
Rick Quid

Share this page

Back
Top