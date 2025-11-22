Oezdemir Is Lucky He has Power

He has some controversial losses, against Reyes and RakicVolkan is good, he’s had some tough losses, but he’s also fought some killers. Ankalaev, Jiri, Reyes, DC… no shame in losing to those guys. Put him in with anyone outside the contenders and he’s putting them away.
Not everyone is gonna be champ. Either way when you tune into his fight, you know there’s a good chance you’ll see an exciting finish.
He beat Rakic, won a split decision.
or he'd be getting KOed all over the place. he is almost rockhold-like in his movement, head straight up and down the whole time and almost no footwork either. i'm actually surprised he hasn't been laid out more often.
you sound unhappy with the result lolI placed a quick $10 bet on Menifield when I was in the airport because of the odds cause I'd never really heard of him and figured the name sounds black so he's at least got KO power and Oezdemir is pretty old with questionable defense and a bunch of losses. Well it turns out Menifield is even older, doesn't really have KO power cause he barely even throws anything and just sits against the cage getting blasted.
thanks for sharing. wrong thread perhaps?Acosta is the future of HW.
nice guy too, Reem brought him along to one training, and his ground game was on point.Oezdemir is someone that does his damage at close range. He's never going to be a hit and run flashy footwork guy. But if he's got you in the pocket he'll probably hurt you. He's an old internet buddy of mine I always root for him. War Volkan
