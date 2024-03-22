Here's a little ditty I whipped-up for all you Sherbros and Sherhos.



I hope you dig it.







Lyrics:



Logging into Sherdog, where the fights are all the rage.



Keyboard warriors in their prime, stepping on the virtual stage.



Memes and GIFs, they fly around in this octagon of text.



Where every fan's a critic, with opinions so complex (yeah, right)



Sherdog, Oh Sherdog, where the armchair fighters roam.



Discussing who's the G. O. A. T., from the comfort of their home.



Sherdog, Oh Sherdog, with debates that never end.



It's the place to be, for you and me, the ultimate MMA friend.



Fight finder to the forum, there's so much to explore.



Predictions and the rumors, who could ask for anything more?



Upcoming bouts and past wars, tales of glory and of pain.



At Sherdog we laugh and learn, then we do it all over again.



Sherdog, Oh Sherdog, where the passion is always high.



We might not all agree, but hey, it's worth a solid try.



Sherdog, Oh Sherdog, it's the hub for all things fight.



Sherdog, Oh Sherdog, may your picks always be right.



So here's to you Sherdog for the banter and thrills.



For the love of the sport and the never ending shit talk skills.



Sherdog, Oh Sherdog, you're the forum of my heart.



In the world of MMA, you've played the biggest part.