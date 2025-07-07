Kowboy On Sherdog
According to odds released by oddsmaker BetOnline.ag, Dustin Poirier (+250) is the early favorite to be in the main event on a card at the White House in Washington, D.C.. His opponent at UFC 318, Max Holloway (+300), has the next best odds to get headlining status. UFC 318, which takes place on July 19 in New Orleans, is expected to be Poirier’s farewell fight, but it’s not difficult to imagine “The Diamond” making a comeback for such a prestigious event.
Which fighters will be in the main event of the White House UFC event? pic.twitter.com/5pkMepb28M
— Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) July 5, 2025
United States President Donald Trump announced last week that he plans to hold an event on White House grounds next year as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
The majority of fighters with the best odds to get a main event spot are largely American. Conor McGregor, widely regarded as the biggest star in the history of the sport, only has the eighth-best odds at +1000. Of course, the former UFC two-division champion hasn’t fought since July 2021. Jon Jones, who claimed that he -re-entered the drug testing pool just two weeks after announcing his retirement, is just above McGregor at +800.
Some of the other prominent international stars such as Tom Aspinall (+1400), Islam Makhachev (+2000) and Ilia Topuria (+2500) have longer odds than their American counterparts.
At the moment, there are no concrete details regarding a UFC event at the White House outside of Trump’s announcement. Coincidentally, July 4, 2026 falls on a Saturday, so it’s possible such a card could take place on the holiday.
Fighter Odds to Headline UFC Card at White HouseDustin Poirier +250
Max Holloway +300
Sean O'Malley +400
Justin Gaethje +450
Sean Brady +550
Sean Strickland +600
Jon Jones +800
Conor McGregor +1000
Merab Dvalishvili +1000
Paddy Pimblett +1200
Tom Aspinall +1400
Leon Edwards +1600
Islam Makhachev +2000
Ilia Topuria +2500
Cory Sandhagen +2500
Colby Covington +3300
Kayla Harrison +3300
Bryce Mitchell +7500
