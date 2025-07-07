Media Odds Released on Favorites to Headline Potential UFC White House Card

AP_090704022038.jpg

The early favorite to headline a proposed Ultimate Fighting Championship card at the nation’s capital is supposed to be retiring later this month.

According to odds released by oddsmaker BetOnline.ag, Dustin Poirier (+250) is the early favorite to be in the main event on a card at the White House in Washington, D.C.. His opponent at UFC 318, Max Holloway (+300), has the next best odds to get headlining status. UFC 318, which takes place on July 19 in New Orleans, is expected to be Poirier's farewell fight, but it's not difficult to imagine "The Diamond" making a comeback for such a prestigious event.




Please happen. PLEASE!!!

Which fighters will be in the main event of the White House UFC event?

Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) July 5, 2025
Click to expand...


United States President Donald Trump announced last week that he plans to hold an event on White House grounds next year as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The majority of fighters with the best odds to get a main event spot are largely American. Conor McGregor, widely regarded as the biggest star in the history of the sport, only has the eighth-best odds at +1000. Of course, the former UFC two-division champion hasn’t fought since July 2021. Jon Jones, who claimed that he -re-entered the drug testing pool just two weeks after announcing his retirement, is just above McGregor at +800.

Some of the other prominent international stars such as Tom Aspinall (+1400), Islam Makhachev (+2000) and Ilia Topuria (+2500) have longer odds than their American counterparts.

At the moment, there are no concrete details regarding a UFC event at the White House outside of Trump’s announcement. Coincidentally, July 4, 2026 falls on a Saturday, so it’s possible such a card could take place on the holiday.

Fighter Odds to Headline UFC Card at White House​

Dustin Poirier +250
Max Holloway +300
Sean O'Malley +400
Justin Gaethje +450
Sean Brady +550
Sean Strickland +600
Jon Jones +800
Conor McGregor +1000
Merab Dvalishvili +1000
Paddy Pimblett +1200
Tom Aspinall +1400
Leon Edwards +1600
Islam Makhachev +2000
Ilia Topuria +2500
Cory Sandhagen +2500
Colby Covington +3300
Kayla Harrison +3300
Bryce Mitchell +7500

www.sherdog.com



AP_090704022038.jpg

The early favorite to headline a proposed Ultimate Fighting Championship card at the nation’s capital is supposed to be retiring later this month.

According to odds released by oddsmaker BetOnline.ag, Dustin Poirier (+250) is the early favorite to be in the main event on a card at the White House in Washington, D.C.. His opponent at UFC 318, Max Holloway (+300), has the next best odds to get headlining status. UFC 318, which takes place on July 19 in New Orleans, is expected to be Poirier’s farewell fight, but it’s not difficult to imagine “The Diamond” making a comeback for such a prestigious event.







United States President Donald Trump announced last week that he plans to hold an event on White House grounds next year as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The majority of fighters with the best odds to get a main event spot are largely American. Conor McGregor, widely regarded as the biggest star in the history of the sport, only has the eighth-best odds at +1000. Of course, the former UFC two-division champion hasn’t fought since July 2021. Jon Jones, who claimed that he -re-entered the drug testing pool just two weeks after announcing his retirement, is just above McGregor at +800.

Some of the other prominent international stars such as Tom Aspinall (+1400), Islam Makhachev (+2000) and Ilia Topuria (+2500) have longer odds than their American counterparts.

At the moment, there are no concrete details regarding a UFC event at the White House outside of Trump’s announcement. Coincidentally, July 4, 2026 falls on a Saturday, so it’s possible such a card could take place on the holiday.

Fighter Odds to Headline UFC Card at White House​

Dustin Poirier +250
Max Holloway +300
Sean O'Malley +400
Justin Gaethje +450
Sean Brady +550
Sean Strickland +600
Jon Jones +800
Conor McGregor +1000
Merab Dvalishvili +1000
Paddy Pimblett +1200
Tom Aspinall +1400
Leon Edwards +1600
Islam Makhachev +2000
Ilia Topuria +2500
Cory Sandhagen +2500
Colby Covington +3300
Kayla Harrison +3300
Bryce Mitchell +7500

I think you beat me by about 13 seconds.
 
The guy retiring in 6 days is the frontrunner to headline a potential UFC White House event.

Only in America.
Click to expand...
If there were an appropriate opponent for him to face in a White House card headlining fight, Jon Jones would be the favorite, but I can't really think of anyone who'd be a sensible matchup and who would reliably play nice with Trump if he beat Jones.
 
The guy retiring in 6 days is the frontrunner to headline a potential UFC White House event.

Only in America.

View attachment 1102784

www.sherdog.com

Odds Released on Favorites to Headline Potential UFC White House Card

The early favorite to headline a proposed Ultimate Fighting Championship card at the nation’s capital is supposed to be retiring later this month.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
And as fake as it was, Trump said Championship...unless he winss and somehow sticks around for 1 more year then its the BMF on the line, LOL.

Only a few there are champions, none (Male) are from the US.
 
And as fake as it was, Trump said Championship...unless he winss and somehow sticks around for 1 more year then its the BMF on the line, LOL.

Only a few there are champions, none (Male) are from the US.
Trump is a businessman; all he would care about is that the PPV sells.

Regardless, the event would hold the record for highest gate at the White House. Probably forever.

He'd love that.
 
Is there any interesting matchup US vs UK that could work for the US?

Jones vs Aspinall
Gaethje vs Pimblett
 
Trump is a businessman; all he would care about is that the PPV sells.

Regardless, the event would hold the record for highest gate at the White House. Probably forever.

He'd love that.
Are there any other gates for a white house thing? Im not from the US but this sounds like a pretty empty vague promise from him.

I dont see it happening, but if it could, he promised a title fight, US has 0 male champions.
 
Kayla Harrison will probably be the co-main given she's an American champ and glazes Trump
 
Is there any interesting matchup US vs UK that could work for the US?

Jones vs Aspinall
Gaethje vs Pimblett
Pimblett is a socialist who deeply dislikes Conservatives and conservatism, and the chances of anyone who might be inclined to be mean to Trump making it onto a hypothetical White House card are approximately zero.
 
AP_090704022038.jpg

The early favorite to headline a proposed Ultimate Fighting Championship card at the nation’s capital is supposed to be retiring later this month.

According to odds released by oddsmaker BetOnline.ag, Dustin Poirier (+250) is the early favorite to be in the main event on a card at the White House in Washington, D.C.. His opponent at UFC 318, Max Holloway (+300), has the next best odds to get headlining status. UFC 318, which takes place on July 19 in New Orleans, is expected to be Poirier’s farewell fight, but it’s not difficult to imagine “The Diamond” making a comeback for such a prestigious event.







United States President Donald Trump announced last week that he plans to hold an event on White House grounds next year as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The majority of fighters with the best odds to get a main event spot are largely American. Conor McGregor, widely regarded as the biggest star in the history of the sport, only has the eighth-best odds at +1000. Of course, the former UFC two-division champion hasn’t fought since July 2021. Jon Jones, who claimed that he -re-entered the drug testing pool just two weeks after announcing his retirement, is just above McGregor at +800.

Some of the other prominent international stars such as Tom Aspinall (+1400), Islam Makhachev (+2000) and Ilia Topuria (+2500) have longer odds than their American counterparts.

At the moment, there are no concrete details regarding a UFC event at the White House outside of Trump’s announcement. Coincidentally, July 4, 2026 falls on a Saturday, so it’s possible such a card could take place on the holiday.

Fighter Odds to Headline UFC Card at White House​

Dustin Poirier +250
Max Holloway +300
Sean O'Malley +400
Justin Gaethje +450
Sean Brady +550
Sean Strickland +600
Jon Jones +800
Conor McGregor +1000
Merab Dvalishvili +1000
Paddy Pimblett +1200
Tom Aspinall +1400
Leon Edwards +1600
Islam Makhachev +2000
Ilia Topuria +2500
Cory Sandhagen +2500
Colby Covington +3300
Kayla Harrison +3300
Bryce Mitchell +7500

This whole White House UFC thing feels like the Roman gladiators at the colosseum, entertaining the emperor, and Senate and the commoners

joaquin-phoenix-commodus.gif
 
Is there any interesting matchup US vs UK that could work for the US?

Jones vs Aspinall
Gaethje vs Pimblett
Won't be happening, it'll be an American vs an American.
They'll probably make a new championship for it...or ressurect an old one...
WWE-United-States-Championship-Belt.png

This whole White House UFC thing feels like the Roman gladiators at the colosseum, entertaining the emperor, and Senate and the commoners

joaquin-phoenix-commodus.gif
In essence, that's what pugilism always has been, I see nothing wrong with it. I find it amazing that in my lifetime of watching the sport we went from a guy running for president calling to ban it to the sitting president demanding a fight in the White House.
 
Are there any other gates for a white house thing? Im not from the US but this sounds like a pretty empty vague promise from him.

I dont see it happening, but if it could, he promised a title fight, US has 0 male champions.
No, there's never been any kind of event like that at the White House. My response was just a joke about Trump's ego.

I do stand by the point that he wouldn't care if the title fight featured Americans.

Trump is a businessman, and if an event actually does somehow happen at the White House, he will surely profit from it.
 
