oski
Best Ref Ever
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 13, 2023
- Messages
- 1,257
- Reaction score
- 6,306
I feel like getting something down on this. Yeah, I know... never happening. But it seems the Irish people are much more with Conor and his plan to save Ireland than the narrative that we've been seeing play out.
Staggering Betting Odds Released For McGregor’s Presidential Run
Conor McGregor has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next President of Ireland, but oddsmakers are not giving the former UFC champion a chance in hell of winning any potential run at office. Earlier this week, “Notorious” made a highly-public visit to the White House to speak with...
sports.yahoo.com
Is there a chance? Throw down a hundo?