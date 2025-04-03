News Odds Released For McTwitter’s Presidential Run

Best Ref Ever
I feel like getting something down on this. Yeah, I know... never happening. But it seems the Irish people are much more with Conor and his plan to save Ireland than the narrative that we've been seeing play out.

Staggering Betting Odds Released For McGregor’s Presidential Run

Conor McGregor has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next President of Ireland, but oddsmakers are not giving the former UFC champion a chance in hell of winning any potential run at office. Earlier this week, “Notorious” made a highly-public visit to the White House to speak with...
Is there a chance? Throw down a hundo?
 
He's extremely popular athlete, has a chance. Regardless of his scandals. They love him and many people still do, I don't trust narratives thrown out about these kind of things, politics are full of manipulation.
 
LOL... even -4000 has value on this dude not making it to the election.
 
The entire country of Ireland hates that rapist, zero chance.
 
My understanding is he's popular in many countries except Ireland where he's largely reviled (and for good reason). Not even getting nominated would be hysterical
 
Far as I understand the Irish system is far less populistic when it comes to being president. You pretty much have to be liked by the big wigs that are already in power. And they hate Conor [<diva4}

To be eligible for election as President, you must be an Irish citizen who is 35 or older. You must be nominated either by:

  • At least 20 members of the Oireachtas
  • At least 4 local authorities
  • Former or retiring Presidents can nominate themselves
  • If only one candidate is nominated for the office of President, an election is not needed.
 
I get why Ireland would hate Conor, I do too, but also I'd hate who's running the country more to make me want to give them the clown to deal with. Unless they are extremely satisfied with the current run of politicians.
 
Ireland is not fond of him currently.
 
