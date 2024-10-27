Media Odds released for future matchups for Topuria & Chimaev

I'm wondering if Diego sits out for Title shot if Volk indeed gets the rematch.
 
I’d really like to see Strickland vs Khamzat would be a real interesting stylistic matchup
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Same. They are crazy.

Ilia vs Islam is a 50/50 fight.

Remember Volk almost beat Islam last time.

I think Topuria chins Islam. He’s chinny.
Ilia should never be an underdog let alone a +300 dog.. sign me up lol
 
svmr_db said:
I don't agree with those odds for Chimaev vs Du Plessis, I think he's the one guy who won't get manhandled & ran through in 1-2 rounds.

What do you think?
I agree. DDP's physicality, psychological composure, and ability to dig deep are the tools people need to surve the first surge. If he lasts the first round, his odds of winning should drastically increase
 
Nah, it's possible but Islam is a very defensively responsible southpaw with a great striking game at range behind his kicks and straight. If Ilia closes the gap, he's getting clinched by the bigger stronger guy too. Maybe I'm wrong, but Ilia just is small compared to GOATSLAM.
 
svmr_db said:
I don't agree with those odds for Chimaev vs Du Plessis, I think he's the one guy who won't get manhandled & ran through in 1-2 rounds.

What do you think?
I agree with you, line should be closer. Khamzat vs DDP is a super interesting fight on paper, for the reasons you mentioned.
Other odds seem fair though
 
Id jump all over khamzat at just -250 odds over Strickland, he should be at least a -500 favorite in that fight
 
Islam is big and strong. Wrestle domination into sub. Khabib point 2.
Volk is out of his prime, that was his best performance the first fight vs Islam.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Nah, it's possible but Islam is a very defensively responsible southpaw with a great striking game at range behind his kicks and straight. If Ilia closes the gap, he's getting clinched by the bigger stronger guy too. Maybe I'm wrong, but Ilia just is small compared to GOATSLAM.
Bruh u said Max was gonna beat Topuria too… lol you for real?
 
He's 5 ft 5 inches tall. His power has a limit outside the diddy man weight classes.
 
Chimaev should atleast be -700 against meaning 7-1 and that is being generous. Strickland himself will tell you this and the only way he can hang with Khamzat is if Strickland brings a gun with him to the octagon.

Khamzat will absolutely murder Strickland it would be a one-sided masscre but the Dricus odds is about right
 
Trabaho said:
Islam is big amd strong. Wrestle domination into sub. Khabib point 2.
Volk is out of his prime, that was his best performance the first fight vs Islam.
And Topuria knocked him out with his hand… what’s Islams weakest ? Hands

He also has a weak chin… Topuria will find it

You guys said the same thing about Max being bigger than Topuria and look how that turned out

You guys need to come to terms with the fact that Topuria can become the MMA GOAT… he’s that damn good and he would take the title from Islam
 
Gamboal said:
He's 5 ft 5 inches tall. His power has a limit outside the diddy man weight classes.
Still knocked out 5’11 Holloway so guess it doesn’t matter how tall u are if he can close the distance and deliver power shots
 
