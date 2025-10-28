Media Odds Closer for Potential Tom Aspinall-Ciryl Gane UFC Title Rematch

UMR5LVF4HBLTTEXCHLKTI23CXA.jpg

A little less than one full round of action was enough for the odds to shift for a potential rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall entered UFC 321 as high as a -425 betting favorite against Gane (+315), according to some online oddsmakers. Their heavyweight title fight ended at the 4:35 mark of Round 1, when Aspinall was unable to continue due to a significant eye poke from his opponent.



Stats Favored Gane at UFC 321​


Prior to the foul, Gane was competitive with the champion, outlanding Aspinall by a 30-to-27 count in significant strikes and defending his opponent’s lone takedown attempt. That small sample size was not insignificant considering that Aspinall had previously finished eight of his nine UFC triumphs inside of a round.

Gane’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by bookmakers. According to BetOnline.ag, Aspinall is listed as a -205 favorite for a rematch against “Bon Gamin.” Gane, meanwhile, is a +175 underdog. Those odds are subject to change over time.

Odds Closer for Potential Tom Aspinall-Ciryl Gane UFC Title Rematch

A little less than one full round of action was enough for the odds to shift for a potential rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.
Gane probably blew his chance at the Crown by reaching for that advantage.

Aspinall got more data on the Cheat -- so he'll train accordingly.

Also, if Gane gets wounded in Camp practicing Fouls -- he might not get another Title Shot in awhile.
 
gentel said:
Clowns put sooooo much stock in a bloody nose given this is a sport of brutal knockouts
Click to expand...
The one that really chafes my tits are the "Gane looked like he was well on his way to winning" comments. For action that sounds fairly close for 4 minutes of out 25.

I try to think about how many fights we've seen where you just turn the tv/computer off just 18% of the way through the fight and go "Yup, there's the winner."
 
I hope for the rematch and going forward cyril gane comes out to John Cena's theme.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
The one that really chafes my tits are the "Gane looked like he was well on his way to winning" comments. For action that sounds fairly close for 4 minutes of out 25.

I try to think about how many fights we've seen where you just turn the tv/computer off just 18% of the way through the fight and go "Yup, there's the winner."
Click to expand...
You still haven't watched?
 
Aurelian said:
You still haven't watched?
Click to expand...

I did. And it was farily close. I did have Gane a bit ahead at that point, but there is some really delusional shit here with people claiming Aspinall was gassing, getting mauled, etc. A bloody nose (which all these goobers kept asserting was broken--still haven't seen that confirmed at all) makes these dupes think it was some sort of beatdown.

The reality is that it was 4 minutes into a 25 minute fight where one guy was slightly ahead in rd 1 and neither guy was badly hurt or "fading" or whatever other fantasies a bunch of goobers that have never been in a gym (let alone an actual MMA fight) have created.
 
mkess101 said:
I did. And it was farily close. I did have Gane a bit ahead at that point, but there is some really delusional shit here with people claiming Aspinall was gassing, getting mauled, etc. A bloody nose (which all these goobers kept asserting was broken--still haven't seen that confirmed at all) makes these dupes think it was some sort of beatdown.

The reality is that it was 4 minutes into a 25 minute fight where one guy was slightly ahead in rd 1 and neither guy was badly hurt or "fading" or whatever other fantasies a bunch of goobers that have never been in a gym (let alone an actual MMA fight) have created.
Click to expand...
He mentioned the other day he hadn't seen the fight yet. I was asking him a genuine question. Apparently he still indeed has not seen the fight.

Regardless of how anyone feels about said fight, it's probably best to be informed and watch the fight to understand the discussion around it.
 
Oscar Madison said:
Gane probably blew his chance at the Crown by reaching for that advantage.

Aspinall got more data on the Cheat -- so he'll train accordingly.

Also, if Gane gets wounded in Camp practicing Fouls -- he might not get another Title Shot in awhile.
Click to expand...
How much more data does Tom need? There was way more data on Gane going into this fight than there was on Tom yet Gane and his team still managed to put together a game plan that Gane was finding success with. I think the extra data on Tom is going to help Gane more than it will Tom cause if Tom and his team still couldn't put together a game plan that works against Gane when there's ton's of footage on him I don't think any amount of footage is going to help..
 
Obviously. Now Tom has two choices, and I know which he’ll take.. he can man up like his life depends on it, because it does… or he can let the Frenchman beat the breaks off him. Last Englishman to man up was Churchill btw.
 
