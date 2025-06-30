Odd take on UFC 317??

I watched the card with commentaries on mute as always. Some things were obvious:

1. The Talbott fight was what MMA is supposed to be. Strikes, wrestling, some ground, etc. from both guys.

Then what I read on Sherdog: “the fight was trash, Rogan was glazing Talbott so much!! Talbott needs to come out as gay!!’

2. The Van fight was mainly brawling and with no power. No KO, nothing technically brilliant, just two guys punching each other with small hands and small gloves. Not even any real kicking.

What I read on Sherdog: “fight of the century!!! Van is a GOAT for sure!!!”

3. Ilia getting bigger translated into more power. The guy clearly looked like he blew up one size and it translated well into the weight class. It’s not often that moving up means more power. JBJ didn’t get more KO power by becoming heavyweight for ex. Yet no one is stating this obvious fact.

What I read on Sherdog instead: “Charles was old/never any good, this means nothing”. Or “There will never be another Topuria, he’s the greatest who will ever be in the history of MMA!!!”.

Did I watch the wrong card? Or is the commentary from Rogan/DC causing these irrational reactions and comments? I’m not a fan of any of the guys on the card so I have zero feelings one way or another about them. Can someone confirm I’m sane or tell me what I’m missing?
 
Substance Abuse said:
There's hot takes after every event. Welcome to 2007.
Seriously, you’ve been around awhile, is anything I wrote insane? How come it’s so at odds with all the current threads?

How is the Van fight so hyped up when it had nothing technically special and not even a hint of a KO?

The Talbott fight showed two very proficient MMA guys and yet it’s trashed to death.

Ilia is clearly super good but in every comment he is either God or a bum.

Posting seems as far from reality as the fight commentary. Maybe I should stick to the PBP threads?
 
JPOMMA said:
Seriously, you’ve been around awhile, is anything I wrote insane? How come it’s so at odds with all the current threads?
I go back just a bit lol -- but 2025 is literally the most disrespectful shit I've seen in posting and opinions. A lot of that has to do with kids, yes morons, that have no idea of MMA / history -- so I come across as an OLD FUCK at 42 for even trying to mention something, as these certain people will just post endless drivel and never learn....

Ah well, fuck em ;)

They hate the sport they are watching and want to be drama piles of shit -- and it literally makes no sense.
 
metal7555 said:
I go back just a bit lol -- but 2025 is literally the most disrespectful shit I've seen in posting and opinions. A lot of that has to do with kids, yes morons, that have no idea of MMA / history -- so I come across as an OLD FUCK at 42 for even trying to mention something, as these certain people will just post endless drivel and never learn....

Ah well, fuck em ;)

They hate the sport they are watching and want to be drama piles of shit -- and it literally makes no sense.
Thanks for the input, I really appreciate it. I’ve been lurking on Sherdog for aeons and posting here and there for some years. Always could learn something and find sensible takes.

But comments on this 317 card feel like a bizarro world…Royval/Van as FOTY, really? When it’s mostly a brawl? Even the Pantoja fight was a notch higher with his display of ground control and overall dominance.

I dunno, maybe the DC/Rogan commentary is making people think a certain way (or the opposite way). Anyway, cheers mate.
 
JPOMMA said:
Seriously, you’ve been around awhile, is anything I wrote insane? How come it’s so at odds with all the current threads?

How is the Van fight so hyped up when it had nothing technically special and not even a hint of a KO?

The Talbott fight showed two very proficient MMA guys and yet it’s trashed to death.

Ilia is clearly super good but in every comment he is either God or a bum.

Posting seems as far from reality as the fight commentary. Maybe I should stick to the PBP threads?
Not necessarily. I don't entirely echo your sentiment as I really enjoyed the Van/Royval fight, but a lot of posters have reactionary takes or get caught up in the hype. Then you've got bias, stupidity, lack of context and countless other reasons for asinine or hyperbolic takes. Just be more particular in what you choose to discuss and subject yourself to. Every forum, board or app with a wide range of users experiences the same thing. You will likely find much worse or just as bad perspectives on Reddit or FB.

As great fighter once said, "Is normal."

JPOMMA said:
Seriously, you’ve been around awhile, is anything I wrote insane? How come it’s so at odds with all the current threads?

How is the Van fight so hyped up when it had nothing technically special and not even a hint of a KO?

The Talbott fight showed two very proficient MMA guys and yet it’s trashed to death.

Ilia is clearly super good but in every comment he is either God or a bum.

Posting seems as far from reality as the fight commentary. Maybe I should stick to the PBP threads?
The van fight was hyped because two dudes slang hands for 15 minutes. I I've done bjj for years and I get pumped for a sick sweep and shit but at its essence to dudes trading is the heart of the sport. I agree with the iila stuff by the way. I have wrote multiple times on here thought he was koing Charles easy
 
Substance Abuse said:
Not necessarily. I don't entirely echo your sentiment as I really enjoyed the Van/Royval fight, but a lot of posters have reactionary takes or get caught up in the hype. Then you've got bias, stupidity, lack of context and countless other reasons for asinine or hyperbolic takes. Just be more particular in what you choose to discuss and subject yourself to. Every forum, board or app with a wide range of users experiences the same thing. You will likely find much worse or just as bad perspectives on Reddit or FB.

As great fighter once said, "Is normal."

Thanks mate. It just seems over the top insane for 317. I ALWAYS found takes on here that made me learn something or see something I missed. Even right after a card when everyone is hot.

Ofc there were always the emotional baseless takes too but that’s all literally all I see now 🤷‍♂️ It’s like posters who know MMA disappeared or got overflowed by the rest.
 
JPOMMA said:
Thanks for the input, I really appreciate it. I’ve been lurking on Sherdog for aeons and posting here and there for some years. Always could learn something and find sensible takes.

But comments on this 317 card feel like a bizarro world…Royval/Van as FOTY, really? When it’s mostly a brawl? Even the Pantoja fight was a notch higher with his display of ground control and overall dominance.

I dunno, maybe the DC/Rogan commentary is making people think a certain way (or the opposite way). Anyway, cheers mate.
There's a disconnect of respect from people watching -- internet posts, social media, talking shit without repercussions heh

To me, it's the best sport/show/tv/entertainment there is -- 1on1 combat between two people that throw down -- sure it's for money and respect and bragging rights on their side... the "fans" and modern day people look at it for 20 seconds (much like any major subject) and are completely ignorant to the sport itself.

They then hit social media, twitter, or this place and pretend they are someone that knows what the fuck they are watching -- but the hardest part ofr me, is that they don't RESPECT it. I'm not talking win/loss/KO/FOTY -- they just think it's random happenstance having never either been in a competition (yay, you all get a trophy these day) -- or realize what the idea is ; and that's to put yer mental and physical well-being on the line.

I would also point out, there's something like 5 billion youtube videos to go watch if they don't like it, and all they wanna do is bitch ;)

You can ignore the commentators and criticize 'em all ya want, but i sincerely wonder if it was just some random kids in discord -- would ya enjoy it more? heh.

Often times for live events, since me and buds are split / other states, we make our own commentary in TS/ventrillo/discord over the YEARS of watching, and do the play by play with beer and enjoyment -- not pissy comments, not bashing fighters that step up, not disrespecting the sport/entertainment. Just the way it's always been over 25+ years of shit.

We would stay up in highschool nights to watch live PRIDE events, VHS UFC from my friends older brother and the early UFC days, and take a fight night in like "this shit be happening" -- I think a lot of the disconnect I speak of is that every fuckin person now just takes it all for granted, and shits on the fighters far too often to appreciate what it takes to even step in there in the first place.
 
JPOMMA said:
Thanks mate. It just seems over the top insane for 317. I ALWAYS found takes on here that made me learn something or see something I missed. Even right after a card when everyone is hot.

Ofc there were always the emotional baseless takes too but that’s all literally all I see now 🤷‍♂️ It’s like posters who know MMA disappeared or got overflowed by the rest.
The lowest ranked guy in the UFC likely beats up 99% of humans on Earth, yet you've got people on the boards dumping on warriors like Gaethje, Holloway, Poirier and countless others because they lost to other elite fighters, are out of their prime or left a bad soundbite, as if professional fighters are all scholars. Rationality is not a strong suit of the internet, period. This place is no exception.
 
Hymen Crusher said:
The van fight was hyped because two dudes slang hands for 15 minutes. I I've done bjj for years and I get pumped for a sick sweep and shit but at its essence to dudes trading is the heart of the sport. I agree with the iila stuff by the way. I have wrote multiple times on here thought he was koing Charles easy
Interesting and helpful take. For me, seeing contenders being fluent all over (strikes, ground, cage, etc.) made me think “we’ve come a long way” as a sport. They represent what we all tried to get to reach in the old days by doing MT camps in Thailand, BJJ with Brazilians, etc. From hobbyists all the way to top pros like GSP, everyone was trying to be well-rounded and add new weapons. Now some of the young guys have it right off the bat.

Whereas the slinging of hands is just bad boxing to me, which apparently was also available on another channel (a Paul fight?).
 
metal7555 said:
There's a disconnect of respect from people watching -- internet posts, social media, talking shit without repercussions heh

To me, it's the best sport/show/tv/entertainment there is -- 1on1 combat between two people that throw down -- sure it's for money and respect and bragging rights on their side... the "fans" and modern day people look at it for 20 seconds (much like any major subject) and are completely ignorant to the sport itself.

They then hit social media, twitter, or this place and pretend they are someone that knows what the fuck they are watching -- but the hardest part ofr me, is that they don't RESPECT it. I'm not talking win/loss/KO/FOTY -- they just think it's random happenstance having never either been in a competition (yay, you all get a trophy these day) -- or realize what the idea is ; and that's to put yer mental and physical well-being on the line.

I would also point out, there's something like 5 billion youtube videos to go watch if they don't like it, and all they wanna do is bitch ;)

You can ignore the commentators and criticize 'em all ya want, but i sincerely wonder if it was just some random kids in discord -- would ya enjoy it more? heh.

Often times for live events, since me and buds are split / other states, we make our own commentary in TS/ventrillo/discord over the YEARS of watching, and do the play by play with beer and enjoyment -- not pissy comments, not bashing fighters that step up, not disrespecting the sport/entertainment. Just the way it's always been over 25+ years of shit.

We would stay up in highschool nights to watch live PRIDE events, VHS UFC from my friends older brother and the early UFC days, and take a fight night in like "this shit be happening" -- I think a lot of the disconnect I speak of is that every fuckin person now just takes it all for granted, and shits on the fighters far too often to appreciate what it takes to even step in there in the first place.
Wow, having a group like that to discuss fights, and over such a long period, sounds amazing!
 
JPOMMA said:
Wow, having a group like that to discuss fights, and over such a long period, sounds amazing!
Fuckin hilarious enough, April 9, 2005 -- bonnar / griffin

People were talking about it in barrens chat in WoW -- aka ultimate fighter 1 finale -- pretty sure that was the first time i loved and hated the comments on things.

It really is how you watch it, watch it with, enjoyment level -- again, any of the morons complaining about anything current events -- I mean ya got billions of things to go watch or do.... why sit around and bitch about specific modern events? No idea.... why talk shit on fighters that entertain and do this shit for us to watch? No idea.

Spoiled asshat syndrome might be a real thing
 
metal7555 said:
Fuckin hilarious enough, April 9, 2005 -- bonnar / griffin

People were talking about it in barrens chat in WoW -- aka ultimate fighter 1 finale -- pretty sure that was the first time i loved and hated the comments on things.

It really is how you watch it, watch it with, enjoyment level -- again, any of the morons complaining about anything current events -- I mean ya got billions of things to go watch or do.... why sit around and bitch about specific modern events? No idea.... why talk shit on fighters that entertain and do this shit for us to watch? No idea.

Spoiled asshat syndrome might be a real thing
You said it best “it’s how you watch it”. For me it’s without commentary 😂
 
JPOMMA said:
2. The Van fight was mainly brawling and with no power. No KO, nothing technically brilliant, just two guys punching each other with small hands and small gloves. Not even any real kicking.
It looked technical to me. I've seen brawling, and that wasn't it.
 
Gamer2k4 said:
It looked technical to me. I've seen brawling, and that wasn't it.
You are right, I should recalibrate my comment. I should say that “it wasn’t especially technical, at least not to the point of being hyped as much as it is in the current threads”. The Talbott/Lima fight was way more technical in terms of MMA. Even the Pantoja fight was at least equally technical overall AND had a finish.
 
JPOMMA said:
You said it best “it’s how you watch it”. For me it’s without commentary 😂
Just an opinion after a great set of fights.

Again, my biggest problem is watching people shit on it when it's literally the purest form of combat allowed.

To us, it is / was/ will be "events" and shit that happens in terms of combat, no different than the greats in boxing eras winning and losing, and proving their fuckin' talent.... heart... ups... downs... wins... losses... struggle to even do what the fuck they do.

The alternative for the last 20+ years is to stream and watch whatever the fuck ya want, no ones forcing ya to watch, listen, or even participate in any of it with all the options. We (still) just look forward to fights as fights, gamble tabs in arma3/exile/steam bets and put them on -- cause 99% of other shit forms of "entertainment" don't hit the mark. (hello disney, marvel, MSM, cable shows lol)

I love ramsay yelling at people, I love maury and cinnamontoastken ripping on (word not allowed ) for internet content lol -- but when two people legit throw down, and fight -- ain't nothing better to watch. Not even close.

So you can be a fan and respect all the fighters for what they do, or you can be the dipshit that comes to complain when you are in no way forced to even watch or react.
 
JPOMMA said:
I watched the card with commentaries on mute as always. Some things were obvious:

1. The Talbott fight was what MMA is supposed to be. Strikes, wrestling, some ground, etc. from both guys.

Then what I read on Sherdog: “the fight was trash, Rogan was glazing Talbott so much!! Talbott needs to come out as gay!!’

2. The Van fight was mainly brawling and with no power. No KO, nothing technically brilliant, just two guys punching each other with small hands and small gloves. Not even any real kicking.

What I read on Sherdog: “fight of the century!!! Van is a GOAT for sure!!!”

3. Ilia getting bigger translated into more power. The guy clearly looked like he blew up one size and it translated well into the weight class. It’s not often that moving up means more power. JBJ didn’t get more KO power by becoming heavyweight for ex. Yet no one is stating this obvious fact.

What I read on Sherdog instead: “Charles was old/never any good, this means nothing”. Or “There will never be another Topuria, he’s the greatest who will ever be in the history of MMA!!!”.

Did I watch the wrong card? Or is the commentary from Rogan/DC causing these irrational reactions and comments? I’m not a fan of any of the guys on the card so I have zero feelings one way or another about them. Can someone confirm I’m sane or tell me what I’m missing?
If you're smart enough to turn off commentary then you'll never understand the pure and simple evolution of, "he's the greatest ever" to, "he was never any good."

Wait a few months/years, Topuria will evolve into never any good too.

Bonus comment:
Joe Rogan said something like, "his strength isn't the same at this weight class" about 3 seconds before the knockout.
 
