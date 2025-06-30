Odd take on UFC 317??

JPOMMA said: Thanks for the input, I really appreciate it. I’ve been lurking on Sherdog for aeons and posting here and there for some years. Always could learn something and find sensible takes.



But comments on this 317 card feel like a bizarro world…Royval/Van as FOTY, really? When it’s mostly a brawl? Even the Pantoja fight was a notch higher with his display of ground control and overall dominance.



I dunno, maybe the DC/Rogan commentary is making people think a certain way (or the opposite way). Anyway, cheers mate. Click to expand...

There's a disconnect of respect from people watching -- internet posts, social media, talking shit without repercussions hehTo me, it's the best sport/show/tv/entertainment there is -- 1on1 combat between two people that throw down -- sure it's for money and respect and bragging rights on their side... the "fans" and modern day people look at it for 20 seconds (much like any major subject) and are completely ignorant to the sport itself.They then hit social media, twitter, or this place and pretend they are someone that knows what the fuck they are watching -- but the hardest part ofr me, is that they don't RESPECT it. I'm not talking win/loss/KO/FOTY -- they just think it's random happenstance having never either been in a competition (yay, you all get a trophy these day) -- or realize what the idea is ; and that's to put yer mental and physical well-being on the line.I would also point out, there's something like 5 billion youtube videos to go watch if they don't like it, and all they wanna do is bitchYou can ignore the commentators and criticize 'em all ya want, but i sincerely wonder if it was just some random kids in discord -- would ya enjoy it more? heh.Often times for live events, since me and buds are split / other states, we make our own commentary in TS/ventrillo/discord over the YEARS of watching, and do the play by play with beer and enjoyment -- not pissy comments, not bashing fighters that step up, not disrespecting the sport/entertainment. Just the way it's always been over 25+ years of shit.We would stay up in highschool nights to watch live PRIDE events, VHS UFC from my friends older brother and the early UFC days, and take a fight night in like "this shit be happening" -- I think a lot of the disconnect I speak of is that every fuckin person now just takes it all for granted, and shits on the fighters far too often to appreciate what it takes to even step in there in the first place.