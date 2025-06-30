Odd take on UFC 317??

JPOMMA
I watched the card with commentaries on mute as always. Some things were obvious:
1. The Talbott fight was what MMA is supposed to be. Strikes, wrestling, some ground, etc. from both guys.
Then what I read on Sherdog: “the fight was trash, Rogan was glazing Talbott so much!! Talbott needs to come out as gay!!’
2. The Van fight was mainly brawling and with no power. No KO, nothing technically brilliant, just two guys punching each other with small hands and small gloves. Not even any real kicking.
What I read on Sherdog: “fight of the century!!! Van is a GOAT for sure!!!”
3. Ilia getting bigger translated into more power. The guy clearly looked like he blew up one size and it translated well into the weight class. It’s not often that moving up means more power. JBJ didn’t get more KO power by becoming heavyweight for ex. Yet no one is stating this obvious fact.
What I read on Sherdog instead: “Charles was old/never any good, this means nothing”. Or “There will never be another Topuria, he’s the greatest who will ever be in the history of MMA!!!”.
Did I watch the wrong card? Or is the commentary from Rogan/DC causing these irrational reactions and comments? I’m not a fan of any of the guys on the card so I have zero feelings one way or another about them. Can someone confirm I’m sane or tell me what I’m missing?
