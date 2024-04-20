Odd Question: How do you feel about couple's with Downs Syndrome having children?

A friend of mind introduced me to the show "Down for Love", which is a Netflix series that explores people with Down Syndrome (and other cognitive impairments) finding love. It's a fascinating and quite moving show, but in one of the episodes, they talk about a couple with downs syndrome starting their own family.



My initial reaction was that this would be a bad idea - taking care of a child requires significant emotional and financial resources and child rearing seems beyond the scope of their intellectual capacity. My friend thought I was a monster and said that people with Down Syndrome should have the same opportunities as anyone else. While I can understand the emotional aspect of that argument, the realist in me says that it puts a child at a significant disadvantage to be raised by parents with Downs.



What say you Mayberry?



Tangential question - how do you feel about people with who don't suffer from Downs dating those that do? One of the examples on the show was an autistic teenager who was intellectually advanced (but socially awkward) paired with a girl with downs syndrome. That also raised some red flags for me.