Observations/Opinions/Rant on the winner of Canelo vs Crawford

Man if Terrance Crawford was just a little bigger I’d have already placed a bet for him against Canelo

Alvarez is likely slipping out of his prime, slowing down a little bit, these last few years of his career and the Bivol fights have shown that to be true but that was also against a much larger champion…which is what Crawford is about too attempt, go up two weight divisions and take the belt.

The thing is I mentioned Canelo’s prime earlier however we must also state that Terrance Crawford is actually the older and smaller man.

I do not like this in this match up, especially under 170lbs, smaller fighters seem to age quicker as the speed is the first thing to go, but we are talking about two clearly special fighters here.

Terrance Crawford is about as good at boxing as any fighter I’ve ever seen, at his best he is the best

Canelo has been the face of boxing for the last decade and only has two losses, to Mayweather at 19 years old and to Bivol whom he had moved up in weight to fight. A scary puncher with lightning reflexes and a neck as wide as his head, and great defense. It’s funny Crawford is probably the closest to Floyd we’ll see for a long time and it’s ironic as Canelo now finds himself fighting another undefeated blindingly fast boxing computer and World Champion in Terrence Crawford but now as an experienced Champion instead of a teenager.



I just don’t like Crawfords size or age (37)while taking on a larger and likely just as fast Canelo…but the man is special, and has shown no signs of slowing thus far (his last fight was not a great performance though) meanwhile Canelo’s in ring performance in his last few fights have been victories against low profile fighters and a fight with another lower weight class title holder, along with a clear loss to Dimitri Bivol. The fight can go either way, my brain and heart say Crawford…I just think he out boxes/ring iqs Canelo, unless Canelo can cut off his movement and the rest of the right and get Terrance against a corner or the ropes, then just sheer boxing ability alone if I were just watching either of them train and observing shadow boxing technique, there is just something about the way Crawford moves that is smoother than Canelo.

This is a 55/45 fight in Crawfords favor in my opinion, Canelo will have to chase and catch Terrance whose counter shots are some of the best in the sport, it may be predictable but Canelo has to brute force his way to victory as he is not going to box his way to victory.

We’ll see what happens.