Social OBSERVATION: people who like frogs are usually nice people.

Daverisimo

Daverisimo

Sell all you have, give it to the kittens
@Brown
Joined
Dec 23, 2008
Messages
4,935
Reaction score
2,280
I don't give a shit about frogs myself. I don't hate frogs, but I don't harbor any particular affection for them either. I'm pretty much neutral on the whole frog situation.

However, every single person I've ever known who likes frogs has been a really nice person, if a bit odd. I've known plenty of people who like dogs or cats who turned out to be massive assholes, but never frogs.

Observation over
 
