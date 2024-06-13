Daverisimo
Sell all you have, give it to the kittens
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2008
- Messages
- 4,935
- Reaction score
- 2,280
I don't give a shit about frogs myself. I don't hate frogs, but I don't harbor any particular affection for them either. I'm pretty much neutral on the whole frog situation.
However, every single person I've ever known who likes frogs has been a really nice person, if a bit odd. I've known plenty of people who like dogs or cats who turned out to be massive assholes, but never frogs.
Observation over
However, every single person I've ever known who likes frogs has been a really nice person, if a bit odd. I've known plenty of people who like dogs or cats who turned out to be massive assholes, but never frogs.
Observation over