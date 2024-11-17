  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Mark Goddard is my GOAT ref currently, but he was out of position and Oban took 10 years off that can's life. Mark is quite sharp and I've not seen this from him.

 
Not sure I'm following the post fight. "what do we say in NYC?! How do you like that?!" Didn't now that was a NY thing.
 
refs are such retards

some let guys get pummel'd to Oblivion, others end fights as soon as somebody is hurt

where is the happy medium?
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Not sure I'm following the post fight. "what do we say in NYC?! How do you like that?!" Didn't now that was a NY thing.
Click to expand...
My then 4 year old son after taking a piece of chocolate my mom was about to eat is infamous for saying "How you like THAT Gramma?"

It's a thing.
 
I don't remember now but was it even Goddard? wasnt it the guy that looks like Goddards son in adult body?
 
I think after the criticism of his stoppage of Poatan x Jiri 1 he started to give a chance for guys to wake up and try to fight again, it usually doesnt work though
 
