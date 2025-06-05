Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 14,982
- Reaction score
- 17,267
Apparently Obama was working behind the scenes for Kamala to not be the nominee.
Obama, Pelosi did not want Kamala Harris to be nominee: Democratic megadonor— Democratic megadonor John Morgan joined “CUOMO” on Monday night to discuss the failed Harris-Walz campaign, claiming former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not want Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee to replace President Joe Biden.
Biden stepped down from the presidential race in July, amid pressure from high-ranking Democratic figures. He endorsed Harris no less than an hour later, while former President Obama took five days to endorse Harris on his X page.
Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi did not want Kamala Harris: Megadonor
“He did not want to go gently,” Morgan said of Biden. “He nominated her, basically Obama did not want her. Obama did not endorse her for five days, Pelosi did not want her.”
According to Morgan, Biden’s endorsement of Harris was an “F you” to Obama and Pelosi.
Democratic overspending disqualifies Harris ‘forever’: Megadonor
“I think it was to say, F you to Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama and every representative that was pushing him out… and I think he was pissed,” Morgan told Cuomo.
No vote for Kamala Harris as Democratic nomineeMorgan said another stumbling block for the Democrats was that voters did not choose Harris in the primaries or caucuses and instead was set in motion by Biden’s decision to swiftly nominate his No. 2.
“Pelosi told her California delegation, there will be a conference, there will be a caucus, there will be a convention,” Morgan said, a point touched upon by many Republican politicians and commentators during the process. “We basically ran on this deal where ‘democracy, democracy!’ And then we didn’t have democracy in picking our nominee.”
You can watch the full interview with Morgan on CUOMO in the player below.
The failure of Kamala Harris’ campaignMorgan, who admitted he did not personally donate to Harris’s campaign, criticized the way the campaign handled its funds, saying it could put her presidential future in doubt.
Morgan’s critique comes amid multiple reports the Harris campaign is $20 million in debt after a lavish spending spree.
The megadonor claimed those alleged squandered campaign funds should permanently disqualify her from running for president again.
“The same thing is going to follow Harris for the rest of her career. She cannot be trusted with the money, and the donors are going to be, like, ‘Where is this money?’” he said.
Lindy Li, a member of the DNC finance committee, told NewsNation’s Rich McHugh the internal strife and monetary confusion at the center of the party led some staffers to leave altogether.
The Harris campaign has denied there are any outstanding debts or bills.
Morgan argued that despite Harris’s performance in the presidential debate against President-elect Donald Trump, her history showed she was unsuitable to take on the Republican party this election cycle.
“We already saw what she looked like on the national stage,” Morgan said. “Look, she’s got to be talented to have done what she did in California. I’ll give her that.
“But she was not ready for prime time, and then they rolled her out in prime time, and she got destroyed.”
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.