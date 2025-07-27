koa pomaikai
For the longest time, the main stream media (fake news) propped up a Maryland man deported to El Salvador as a innocent family man with no criminal background.
They painted ice as a boogeyman out to violate everyone’s rights and the democrat sheep’s echoed the message.
The Trump administration brought back this man from Cecot and a grand jury convened to indict him on weapon and human smuggling in the thousands with ties to MS13.
And now the mainstream media continues to the narrative that it’s all based on circumstantial evidence and that he’s this great family man in Maryland, doubling down on their false narrative.
Here is the indictment (fyi the media doesn’t even know what evidence the grand jury reviewed, they are just lying about it being based on circumstantial evidence, the proceedings are secret.)
Charges against Kilmar Abrego Garcia
US District Court Middle District of Tennessee
www.documentcloud.org
Judge who freed Abrego Garcia from jail donated heavily to Democrats
Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., the judge overseeing Kilmar Abrego Garcia's criminal case in Tennessee, has given generously to Democrats throughout his legal career.
www.washingtonexaminer.com