Social Obama female secret service agents duke it out outside his mansion

Xanzito

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 17, 2021
Messages
2,668
Reaction score
6,375
Obama's female secret service staff brawl outside his DC home

Shocking footage captured the moment two female Secret Service agents fought with each other outside former President Barack Obama's $8 million DC mansion.
Shocking footage captured the moment two female Secret Service agents fought with each other outside former President Barack Obama's $8 million DC mansion.

The altercation unfolded May 21 at around 2:30am as the former president's security detail grappled next to a police vehicle.

In audio before the fight shared by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree, one of the Secret Service agents was reportedly heard calling for a supervisor as she threatened to attack her colleague.

'Can I get a supervisor down to Delta two immediately before I whoop this girl's ass,' the agent in the audio said.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, a Secret Service spokesperson said the fight came as the agents were on-duty. It is unclear if the Obamas were in the home at the time."


Rumors floating around say Big Mike was called to end the catfight.
 
That’s pretty funny. Trying to imagine being on such a high stress, tense gig working overnights with someone you hated enough to throw hands with is insane.
 
Yea saw a story about it made me lol, to be fair I am sure dudes in secret service threw hands many of times.
 
