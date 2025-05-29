Obama's female secret service staff brawl outside his DC home
Shocking footage captured the moment two female Secret Service agents fought with each other outside former President Barack Obama's $8 million DC mansion.
The altercation unfolded May 21 at around 2:30am as the former president's security detail grappled next to a police vehicle.
In audio before the fight shared by RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree, one of the Secret Service agents was reportedly heard calling for a supervisor as she threatened to attack her colleague.
'Can I get a supervisor down to Delta two immediately before I whoop this girl's ass,' the agent in the audio said.
In a statement to DailyMail.com, a Secret Service spokesperson said the fight came as the agents were on-duty. It is unclear if the Obamas were in the home at the time."
Rumors floating around say Big Mike was called to end the catfight.