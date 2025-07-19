Whippy McGee
WASHINGTON — The Obama administration knew before and after the 2016 election that Russia did not affect the vote’s outcome through cyberattacks, according to a bombshell document released by the Trump administration Friday.
Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard made public more than 100 pages of emails, memos and other records cataloguing what she called Obama officials’ “conspiracy to subvert President Trump’s 2016 victory.”
Both before and after Democrat Hillary Clinton’s loss, the US Intelligence Community assessed that Russia played no significant role influencing the election.
That's called treason. They literally manufactured intelligence to undermine a candidate and U.S. President. It was all a Democrat
That 100% knew it was bullshit and did nothing but allow it.