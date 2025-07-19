  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Obama administration whipped up Fake Russia investigation in ‘treasonous conspiracy,’

Whippy McGee

Whippy McGee

Surf 4 Life
Platinum Member
Joined
Sep 3, 2014
Messages
30,627
Reaction score
82,124

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration knew before and after the 2016 election that Russia did not affect the vote’s outcome through cyberattacks, according to a bombshell document released by the Trump administration Friday.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard made public more than 100 pages of emails, memos and other records cataloguing what she called Obama officials’ “conspiracy to subvert President Trump’s 2016 victory.”

Both before and after Democrat Hillary Clinton’s loss, the US Intelligence Community assessed that Russia played no significant role influencing the election.
ma-admin-assessed-russia-played-no-role-in-2016-election-declassified-documents-show/
------------------------------------------------------
That's called treason. They literally manufactured intelligence to undermine a candidate and U.S. President. It was all a Democratic Party made up set of lies. The declassified documents show it all.



GwKJWrlW0AAgQCv


GwKJgOaWYAAGBPK


That 100% knew it was bullshit and did nothing but allow it.
 
Coca Cola, cankle heart problems, no shoes at TSA.

THE EPSTEIN FILES, NO ONE'S LETTING THIS SLIDE other than his TDS morons.
 
And yet, nothing will happen. There is no actual accountability for people at that level regardless of their political affiliation. Power merely counts coup on each other.
 
Files.
 

Attachments

  • bondi patel letter.jpg
    bondi patel letter.jpg
    149.9 KB · Views: 0
This has been known for years. Now Trump is covering for a :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile secret agent and all the clients. Fuck em both. Hell hang em both they both droned an american citizen to death without trial. Partisan games are for fucking losers.
 
bandicoot said:
Sounds like Obama was trying to do us a favor.
Click to expand...
By breaking the law? Jesus christ i cant handle the level of retarded partisan bullshit on line any more. Neither of them give a fuck about you. Go drink some water in flint, obama " did them a favor" too. Fucking retards on both sides.
 
AZ103 said:
By breaking the law? Jesus christ i cant handle the level of retarded partisan bullshit on line any more. Neither of them give a fuck about you. Go drink some water in flint, obama " did them a favor" too. Fucking retards on both sides.
Click to expand...
Lmao, it was a joke dude, calm down.
 
fingercuffs said:
Coca Cola, cankle heart problems, no shoes at TSA.

THE EPSTEIN FILES, NO ONE'S LETTING THIS SLIDE other than his TDS morons.
Click to expand...
italiamusica said:
"LOOK AT ALL THIS OTHER STUFF THAT ISN'T THE EPSTINE FILES"
Click to expand...

Two derails in the first 10 posts. You clowns have 7 other threads on Epstein... or is this forum going to only be polluted with that topic?
 
Whippy McGee said:
Two derails in the first 10 posts. You clowns have 7 other threads on Epstein... or is this forum going to only be polluted with that topic?
Click to expand...
I have 7 threads on our president being a p word?

Nice one admitting your blatant TDS though, result.
 
fingercuffs said:
I have 7 threads on our president being a p word?

Nice one admitting your blatant TDS though, result.
Click to expand...

How about you comment on the actual topic instead of your sudden infatuation with Epstein which you didn't give a shit about for over a decade?

Barack Obama and his administration were treasonous bastards... it's clear.
 
Lmao they're gonna need a lot more to derail this Epstein train with no breaks.

At this point Trump basically needs covid2.0 or real WW3, like, this week.
 
Whippy McGee said:
How about you comment on the actual topic instead of your sudden infatuation with Epstein which you didn't give a shit about for over a decade?

Barack Obama and his administration were treasonous bastards... it's clear.
Click to expand...
I didn't give a fuck about for over a decade? You can't even pretend to stalk me properly, I've been going apeshit about him and his butt boy for years, TDSer.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Countries shore up their digital defenses as global tensions raise the threat of cyberwarfare
Replies
3
Views
182
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,124
Messages
57,579,527
Members
175,753
Latest member
buttcrack

Share this page

Back
Top