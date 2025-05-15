terrapin
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 23, 2020
- Messages
- 23,048
- Reaction score
- 26,362
I was talking with a person who i care about deeply and who i mentor long term. we accidentally got onto that subject of politics which i usually religiously avoid with people and he expressed support for trump over and above obama and biden due to proof he had accessed online about obama being a phile.
this is a VERY intelligent person who is supporting trump to this day because he believes that many democrats are all part of a phile ring and trump.
i need hard facts about the situation in order to discuss it with him.
