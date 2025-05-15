Opinion obama a :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile?pizza gate/trump

I was talking with a person who i care about deeply and who i mentor long term. we accidentally got onto that subject of politics which i usually religiously avoid with people and he expressed support for trump over and above obama and biden due to proof he had accessed online about obama being a :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile.

this is a VERY intelligent person who is supporting trump to this day because he believes that many democrats are all part of a :eek::eek::eek::eek:phile ring and trump.


i need hard facts about the situation in order to discuss it with him.
 
Has he seen this evidence?
 
i haven't discussed it deeply with him yet and do not know his news sources yet either. first i want to get informed on the topic so i don't come in leading with my chin and then later turn him onto some legitimate scholarship and sources for political information as he seems pretty lost honestly.
 
i have mentored men for over 20 years and have helped many turn their lives around and live healthy happy and productive lives. its been the great joy of my life volunteering to do that.
no. but i am in his life to mentor him and i have to do that skillfully which means before broaching that subject with him i have to have my facts straight.

i was shocked to hear that people still believed it honestly.
 
So conspiracy theorists are now 56-1.
 
no... nothing like that man... its not even anything to do with religion either. its just something i started doing naturally years ago and that has been a perennial part of my life.

started in a poor neighborhood i lived in when first owning a home. was surrounded by tons of fatherless kids who had no parenting at all going on and it has just been a part of my life since then.
 
Good role models are always in demand. Good on you, brother.
 
link me the vest evidence you have got man. i want to read it.
I heard it on one of the Joe Rogan Podcasts with Alex Jones. Actually come to think of it he didn't claim Obama was a :eek::eek::eek::eek:, just a gay. He used to arrange hotdog partys at the whitehouse which was a clever codewode for gay orgies. Alex Jones seems pretty on the ball so I see no reason to doubt him.
 
