OASIS set to reunite?

So Sally couldn't wait.

www.bbc.co.uk

Oasis reunion: Liam and Noel Gallagher tease return of legendary band

A mystery announcement touted for 8am on Tuesday comes as Liam Gallagher teases dates for a 2025 tour.
Liam and Noel Gallagher have ramped up speculation that an Oasis reunion could finally be on the cards as the brothers teased that a band announcement could be made on Tuesday.
A short clip in the same font and style of the band’s famous logo appeared on the brothers' social media accounts on Sunday, as well as the official Oasis page.
It shows the date "27.08.24" before flickering and then reading "8am".
Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they broke up in 2009, after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
 
I only like one of their songs and it's not the one you're thinking of
 
Two songs that sound exactly alike and these coffee-house fucks claim to be more influential than the Beatles. Please ...
 
