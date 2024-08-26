OASIS set to reunite?

SSgt Dickweed
So Sally couldn't wait.
Liam and Noel Gallagher have ramped up speculation that an Oasis reunion could finally be on the cards as the brothers teased that a band announcement could be made on Tuesday.
A short clip in the same font and style of the band’s famous logo appeared on the brothers' social media accounts on Sunday, as well as the official Oasis page.
It shows the date "27.08.24" before flickering and then reading "8am".
Fans of the Manchester rock band have pleaded with the brothers to regroup since they broke up in 2009, after a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.
