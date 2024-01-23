Arkain2K
Oakland's only In-N-Out restaurant closing due to crime
A Bay Area In-N-Out Burger location is going to be shutting its doors due to crime.
The restaurant is the only one in Oakland, California. The company told FOX Business that regular car break-ins, property damage, theft and armed robberies of customers and employees led to the decision to shut down.
"We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families," Chief Operating Officer Danny Warwick said in a statement. "Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment."
The Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry about crime reports at the business, but data collected by the San Francisco Chronicle shows nine robberies, two commercial burglaries, four domestic violence incidents and 1,174 car break-ins.
A current employee told the newspaper thieves busted open her car windows last year.
The last day customers can buy burgers, fries and shakes at the Oakport Street location is March 24. It has been operating for 18 years, KRON reports.
Current employees will be able to work at other nearby locations or receive a severance package, In-N-Out said.
Remaining restaurants nearby are in Alameda, San Leandro, Union City and San Ramon, according to KTVU Fox 2.
