llperez22 said: Ive seen some real rough areas in california. Watts, South central, compton, crenshaw etc... but the one that stood out the most to me was in oakland. Nothing I saw in los angeles area compared to oakland.

Really? Never been to Oakland, but have been to LA, and was pretty shocked at how shitty it was. I stayed at a pretty decent hotel, was $200/night. However by like 1-2 in the afternoon, homeless and/or drug addicts were lined up on the sidewalk right outside the hotel, dozens of them across a few blocks, all displaying and selling the stuff the obviously stole earlier that day from car break-ins and whatnot. That was 2018, I assume it is much worse now