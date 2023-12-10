Crime Oakland 7-11 security guard shot dead, another robbed

I knew this was gonna happen when gas stations began hiring security guards

One was executed, another one robbed all within 24 hours in oakland


 
You want to but the brakes on a lot of this then do what is needed.

I'd you kill someone in an armed robbery if found guilty it should be mandatory life with no parole.

Armed robbery should be a minimum of 20 years at least.

But the same people that want more gun control laws won't here of holding criminals responsible for their crimes.
 
"I knew this was gonna happen when gas stations began hiring security guards"
So should they remove all security guards ?
RIP to the security guard to though this is not good
 
The problem is people think they can get away with this stuff. These days, I’m starting to lean more towards the death penalty or at the very least, mass incarceration.

If you faced 30+ years in jail, would you do it?

The other problem is it an area gets too bad, the criminals move to new areas are ruin that too. You have to fix the areas they are currently in with zero tolerance.
 
I’m down for both.
 
The opposite end of what happened in Milwaukee, where the unlicensed felon security guard shot a dude in the back of the head over little Debbie's. I think the gas stations should just cut their losses and go without security. It's not a deterrent and in this case just brought more victims into the equation
 
You should do some research on what started the gun restrictions in California.
One group started exercising their 2nd amendment rights, and another group (3 letters) worked with Reagan to pass the Mulford act.
Hint.: that 3 letter org isn’t a government 3 letter org, it’s some sort of national rifle association.
 
I blame the evil fossil fuel companies for needlessly luring people to commit crimes on their wealth making properties. It should all be solar panels and windmills, as the government needs to close the evil fossil fuel companies. Embrace Marxism and these needless deaths will only be the people the state deems inconvenient. It's also a good thing the private security officers are not armed or the oppressed would be at risk of death. The 2nd Amendment is an abomination. People prizing their private property and private businesses over another's life is Nazi-like or something.
 
Why keep the trash alive at the expense of tax payers?
 
Why would these security guards not be armed to the teeth?!? Are they supposed to stop criminals with a please and thank you?

M16 shoulder strapped to the back, 2 pistols on the hips, knives strapped to the ankles. Welcome to Cali.
 
