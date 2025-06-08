O' Malley Was Right...

M

Mask Of Winters

This fight DID turn out differently...because he got finished instead of going the distance <lol>

"Suga Sean" (I despise that nickname) is the epitome of the modern millennial male simp. I'll give him credit for being a better fighter than the rest of the simps but ultimately a simp is a simp and will always get punked by a real man or anybody remotely resembling one.

Yes, I'm gloating. Get over it, babies <GinJuice>
 
