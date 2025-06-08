O' Malley Was Right...

Mask Of Winters
@Steel
Nov 14, 2015
25,235
11,792
This fight DID turn out differently...because he got finished instead of going the distance
"Suga Sean" (I despise that nickname) is the epitome of the modern millennial male simp. I'll give him credit for being a better fighter than the rest of the simps but ultimately a simp is a simp and will always get punked by a real man or anybody remotely resembling one.
Yes, I'm gloating. Get over it, babies
