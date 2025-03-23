O.J.Simpson and track

First time I became aware of the guy was at a track meet in Fresno, checking out the program I get to San Francisco City and on that third leg of the 4x1relay (next event on the track) Orenthal James Simpson.



As the JC came on the field they all wore white cowboy hats and kinda pranced around the track looking totally wimpish.



Anyway....



They won but it took anchorman Byron Stone to pull it out.



I didn't know that Simpson was the nations top JC rusher in football, that all came later.



So off to USC where his legend begun, he was an amazing NCAA RB, and he also ran track. Would take 6th in the 60 and the 100 was a legit 9.4 guy, he also ran another third leg on a 4x1, this time on a world record squad, which was very rare for a college team~~~~~~ to own a WR relay.



As we know he won the Heisman and had a Hall of Fame Pro career.



Obviously none of us know what happened to hs mind in later years, too many its to his head? Whatevr it was very bad. But, ya can't talk the great RBs and not talk O.JSimpson anyway.



~~~~~~~ at the 1960 Olympics our women ran that Tennessee State 4x1 team wit the great Wilma Rudolph anchoring (won the 100.200 at those Olympics) that was the only time in history we ran a College team to represent the USA, yep, wasn't close.\



On that usc 4x1 with Simpson..



Earl McCllouch a hurler and soon to be Detroit Lions WR

Fred Kuller a former JC 100 record holder at 9,3

Anchoring te soon to be Olympic 100m silver medalist the great Jamaican Lennox Miller





1967(Provo, June 17)........................................................................(A)(8 teams; no heats)

1. USC ......................................................................................38.4+ (38.6y WR, CR, MR)(Earl McCullouch, Fred Kuller, O.J. Simpson, Lennox Miller')

2. Tennessee.............................................................................40.1+(Bob Dickson, Russ Whitenack, Carroll Thrift, Richmond Flowers)

3. Rice.......................................................................................40.3+(Conley Brown, Fred Cloud, Doug Belzung, Dale Bernauer)

4. Ohio U...................................................................................40.5+(Roger Pape, Roger Hosler, Jerry Rhodes, Emmett Taylor

)5. Washington...........................................................................40.8+(Dave DuPree, Tom Temple, Marty Walsh, Dave Williams)

6. Maryland...............................................................................41.0+(Jack Brickley, Elmore Hunter, Jim Lee, Mike Lockhard)

7. Cal Poly/SLO ........................................................................41.5+(Loren Stenhouse, Dave Scott, Reuben Smith, Cecil Turner)… dnf—UCLA(Dick Railsback, Don Domansky', Tom Jones, Bernard Okoy