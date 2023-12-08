O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova Set For February 16 ESPN+

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova Set For February 16 at MSG's Theater
WBC junior lightweight world champion O’Shaquie “Ice Water” Foster hopes to cool off the latest challenger to his throne. Foster, the fighting pride of Orange, Texas, will make his second world title defense against Abraham “El Super” Nova on Friday, Feb. 16 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
