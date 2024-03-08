O’Malley

Can we talk a little bit about the pinner, feeble frame on O’Malley. This guy has good speed and timing and he’s a half decent fighter but I’m concerned that if he gets hit he may snap in half. Buddies got literal chop sticks for legs and his arms are reminiscent of chow mein noodles not to mention his chest looks like a wet towel. If fighting doesn’t work out for him he can star in world vision commercials with all the other skinny kids with a Sarah mcglachlan song playing in the background. So what do you guys think can the malnourished omalley get revenge or do you think chito vera kicks his twig legs right off his frail body?
 
Hoping for Vera to outlast him and stopping him in the 4th.

Omalley hasnt been as fragile after his two incidents, but not sold on him.
 
How many times do the guy prove everyone wrong? I mean, I´m not his fan but, I hope he shuts up all those annoying reporters and Chito´s cheerleaders.
 
You can definitely say he's fragile when he almost lost a fight by low kicks (Andre Soukhamthath) and then actually got stopped by low kicks by Chito.

People say that Chito fight was a fluke but I don't understand how when we've seen his leg get cratered just 2 fighters before that.

Also we have no idea what would have happened with that Pedro Munoz fight. He was eating leg kicks there too and lost the 1st round before establishing momentum in the 2nd and then eyepoking the fight to a NC.

There's no reason to think he's levels above Chito.
 
