O’Malley v Vera was the first fight a fluke, did Sean evolve, or did Vera freeze?

So I was thinking about O’Malley v Vera 2 and going back and reading posts across the online MMA community and I’ve come across 3 main conclusions about the first fight between these two.



It usually goes along the lines of



1 - The first fight WAS a fluke and it was Sean’s ankle injury that lost him the fight.



2 - Sean has evolved since that bout and refined his skills reaching his full potential as a champion.



3 - Chito froze or at least spent too long getting a good read on Sean’s movement patterns to land a big shot.



I was wondering what you guys thought?



I know there’s probably more narratives that I’m missing in this post and I’d love to hear them!



Personally I think that O’Malley was very dialled in for this fight and took it very seriously and really put his unorthodox style on show against Chito.



However we also saw glimpses of a potential weakness in Sean’s game that he doesn’t like being pushed on the back foot or pressured. That is something I’m sure fighters like Merab or Umar will use in any potential bout with him in the future.



I know this is an old topic but I recently got reminded of it because of Sean’s recent beef with Pantoja lol.