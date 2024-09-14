O’malley reaches GOAT status tonight

I think he needs to take out Umar first. If he wins tonight. Then turns away Umar next, I think it's definitely time you can start having all time great at the division discussions with him. That would make a run of Yan, Sterling, chito, merab, and Umar. Which is a really strong 5 fight run with championship gold involved for all buy one of those fights. But that's if he even gets passed tonight. As merab is a real threat to his title reign.