O'malley reaches GOAT status tonight

I think he needs to take out Umar first. If he wins tonight. Then turns away Umar next, I think it's definitely time you can start having all time great at the division discussions with him. That would make a run of Yan, Sterling, chito, merab, and Umar. Which is a really strong 5 fight run with championship gold involved for all buy one of those fights. But that's if he even gets passed tonight. As merab is a real threat to his title reign.
 
He will likely succeed in KOing Merab but why do you think that deserves GOAT status? You think Merab is that guy ?
 
Sean probably snipes him but GOAT? I get it using this on social media where there is no context for the word, but we are on a site dedicated to MMA, a sport that has a hierarchy of Greatest Fighters Of All Time that is constantly being debated. Sean isn't anywhere near GOAT.
 
One title defence and hes GOAT its undeniable. O’malley and Pereira are top guys.
Sean and Poatan GOATs in record time! Who need stringing together long title reigns against elite opponents when you can color your hair like the rainbow or fight kickboxing matches on short notice against MMA strikers and have a cool stone faced gimmick?
 
O'malley can certainly catch Merab coming in or he can get stuck against the fence for 25 minutes
 
Your newest GOAT

Last years i've always heard Merab is terrible match up for Sean, how Sean ducks him etc. but after this fight you will hear Merab was never good, Sean cherry picked him, he ducks Umar type of coping comments
 
Memes aside, I think Suga Omalley has the greatest chance of becoming the GOAT of his division in contrast to the rest of the champs right now discounting Islam.
 
O Malley takes this one. I love grapplers and all but Merab is undersized with no finishing ability. He's in there for 5 rounds with someone and Merab doesn't even Pin so he can't run the clock.
 
