O’Malley is managing his career like a boxer

He’s doing it in a very intelligent way.

Was already making millions before he fought his first top ten opponent.



Now he’s fighting Chito for his first title defense.

When smart boxers become champion, they don’t always fight the most worthy or next best fighter.

It’s too much wear and tear, wars, and is just bad overall for the longevity of a fighter. Sometimes you have to throw in easier fights in between the hard ones. It’s a page straight out of mayweather book.



For instance, when Mayweather was sparring for a Mcgregor or Andre Berto, he didn’t necessarily have to bring in killers for his training camp. But when he did sparring for Pacquaio, I remember he had to bring in killers to his training camp, I think Zab Judah was one.

Like don’t get me wrong, you still have to spar hard and take damage for every fight, but some fights the style of training partner is going to be worse for your health than others.



You also will get paid almost as much, for a much easier fight. So it’s kind of like being smart financially. “Easy money” as they say.



Now I’m not saying Chito is an easy fight, but it’s obvious he’s a much easier fight than someone like Merab, Sandhagen, and Umar.



But part of why the UFC is so awesome, is that there are no easy fights once you get in, and then once you become champion you are normally forced to defend your title against the guys we all want to see… Which would normally be the next best guy.



Although I’m not nearly as excited for this fight as I would be if he fought a Merab or Sandhagen, who are much more deserving. I can’t blame O’Malley for doing it this way, because him and Bisping had that Dana white privledge. (Since Bisping got to defend against Hendo)