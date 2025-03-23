  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social NYU site hacked, posted SAT acceptance scores by race

F1980

F1980

Nov 2, 2018
1,903
2,483
Do you guys think this is racist? Asians have to score higher in order to get accepted, while blacks have to score incredibly low to get in.

 
Isn't bigotry of low expectations a well known approach by racists who claim everyone else is racist? Especially recently?
 
Confirmed: Everyone is racist except Asians.

giphy.gif
 
a thread where people who never went to college get mad at literally nothing because they have no idea how the college application process works
 
Sweater of AV said:
NYU should be entirely Asian and no one else.

Round up all the white people and disperse them among the SUNY community colleges where they belong. Smdh.
IT WOULDNT BE A PROBLEM IF WE GOT RID OF IMMIGRATION. Look at how these damned Asians are depriving our good American kids from higher learning. Hog wash. 10 feet taller
 
Damn no mixed race smdh nyu racist AF not dem fault dem parents interacially married tf
 
I bet the distant bottom of that graph often calls the competitive second on that graph “mediocre” as well
 
