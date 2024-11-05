Fergelmince
From the NY Times article:
"Dreams Versus Reality
Two-and-a-half weeks after our initial meeting, I visited Rahma again. He seemed harried and wore a faded T-shirt and relaxed-fit jeans. The interview with Harris hadn’t gone as planned.
What happened was a dispute over Harris’s take. Rahma said he had been told that the vice president would be taking a stand against removing one’s shoes on airplanes. When they sat down, however, Harris had surprised him with a different take: “Bacon is a spice.” (Two senior campaign officials said this topic had been raised in advance. Rahma and his manager dispute this.)
Rahma, who doesn’t eat pork for religious reasons, was taken aback. “I don’t know,” he says, in an unpublished video recording of the interview, his voice rising to an unusually high pitch. Harris elaborates that bits of cooked bacon can be used to enhance a meal like any other seasoning. “Think about it, it’s pure flavor,” she says... Rahma wraps the discussion one minute later."
Read more here:
Read more here:
On the Move with ‘Subway Takes’ Creator Kareem Rahma
The creator and host of “Subway Takes” and “Keep the Meter Running” makes New Yorkers — and the Democratic presidential ticket — explain themselves.
www.nytimes.com