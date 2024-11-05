Elections NYT: ‘Subway Takes’ Podcast Canceled Kamala Video After She Insulted Muslim Host over Bacon

From the NY Times article:

"Dreams Versus Reality
Two-and-a-half weeks after our initial meeting, I visited Rahma again. He seemed harried and wore a faded T-shirt and relaxed-fit jeans. The interview with Harris hadn’t gone as planned.
What happened was a dispute over Harris’s take. Rahma said he had been told that the vice president would be taking a stand against removing one’s shoes on airplanes. When they sat down, however, Harris had surprised him with a different take: “Bacon is a spice.” (Two senior campaign officials said this topic had been raised in advance. Rahma and his manager dispute this.)

Rahma, who doesn’t eat pork for religious reasons, was taken aback. “I don’t know,” he says, in an unpublished video recording of the interview, his voice rising to an unusually high pitch. Harris elaborates that bits of cooked bacon can be used to enhance a meal like any other seasoning. “Think about it, it’s pure flavor,” she says... Rahma wraps the discussion one minute later."

Read more here:

On the Move with ‘Subway Takes’ Creator Kareem Rahma

The creator and host of “Subway Takes” and “Keep the Meter Running” makes New Yorkers — and the Democratic presidential ticket — explain themselves.
Another Sherdog twitter aficionado said that the episode never aired because she sounded too stupid. Now it's because she insulted Muslims?
 
I'm Muslim and I don't understand both why someone would say bacon is a spice and why a Muslim would be offended by that. It's not like we are allergic to hearing the words bacon or pork. Strange story really.
 
Rob Battisti said:
I think the idea is she’s so stupid to not know that Muslims don’t eat bacon
This tweet is pretty far removed from "insulting Muslims". Seems more of a jab at her word salad MO

 
Last edited:
Coming from the people that are supposedly against identity politics this is rich.

Maybe she treated this person as a person, didn't look at them and just think ""MUSLIM!" and simply didnt think about, nor gave a fuck about his diet?

If he is offended by what SHE thinks is delicious, he's a moron.
lol Where is it in the rule book that one can't tell a Muslim about one's own personal tastes in food?
 
Did she like, not know that Muslims don’t like delicious food?
 
SmilinDesperado said:
Coming from the people that are supposedly against identity politics this is rich.

Maybe she treated this person as a person, didn't look at them and just think ""MUSLIM!" and simply didnt think about, nor gave a fuck about his diet?

If he is offended by what SHE thinks is delicious, he's a moron.
lol Where is it in the rule book that one can't tell a Muslim about one's own personal tastes in food?
<36>

The mental gymnastics you motherfuckers are capable of! You didn't read the article!

<{nope}>
 
I read what your dumb ass posted in the thread. What do you think you have exposed here?
lol This is just another one of your failed threads/whiny ass nothingburger posts.
 
Koya said:
I'm Muslim and I don't understand both why someone would say bacon is a spice and why a Muslim would be offended by that. It's not like we are allergic to hearing the words bacon or pork. Strange story really.
Because bacon is frequently used similarly to spices, ie bacon bits or as a finisher. Not that it's a take I'd die on a hill or even go with, but it's not the craziest thing I've heard.
 
avenue94 said:
Because bacon is frequently used similarly to spices, ie bacon bits or as a finisher. Not that it's a take I'd die on a hill or even go with, but it's not the craziest thing I've heard.
Please, bacon is meat. I thought about it Kamala, it's still not a spice. What's next, are we doing to defend someone calling parmesan cheese a spice?
en.wikipedia.org

Spice - Wikipedia

In the culinary arts, a spice is any seed, fruit, root, bark, or other plant substance in a form primarily used for flavoring or coloring food.
This isn't important, but let's not defend dumb takes.
 
Bacon is not a spice you dummmy
 
Madmick said:
Please, bacon is meat. I thought about it Kamala, it's still not a spice. What's next, are we doing to defend someone calling parmesan cheese a spice?
A lot of folks use spice and seasoning interchangeably. Not my stance but like I said, I've heard way dumber food takes. I put it in the same category as alternative milks or impossible meats.
 
