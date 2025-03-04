  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

NYSAC issues statement regarding Tank taking a knee.

"It Is with the utmost in sincerity and respect for the sport we love that we issue this professionally articulated collection of dookie salad to address the elephant in the room.

We just want the boxing community to know that we are committed to protecting the financial interests of the guys who we want to win and the people who decide who that guy is prior to the bout.

Stay tuned for more noncomittal legalese."

- NYSAC



New York Athletic Commission issues statement regarding controversial call in Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight

The New York Athletic Commission is reviewing the footage wherein Gervonta "Tank" Davis was not penalized for taking a knee in his fight against Lamont Roach.
Or if you prefer:

A thing happened, everyone saw, but nah.

<BakerNo>

Also something about a technical issue or replay or some shit.

- NYSAC


_______________

“At this time, the New York State Athletic Commission is reviewing the matter involving Saturday’s match up between Lamont Roach and Gervonta Davis,” commission officials said in the statement. “During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review. Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued.

“The commission is dedicated to preserving the integrity of combative sports and is committed to working with all promotions and production teams — on behalf of the athletes, officials, and fans – to ensure technical issues do not occur in the future that prevent the delivery of ringside instant replay feeds to the commission’s officials when needed.”
 
www.mmafighting.com

This doesn’t inspire confidence
 
Indeed.

I have always loved this lyric from Tool, reminded of it once again.


"He had a lot to say.
He had a lot of nothing to say."

_____________________

Or from True Romance:

"We got ourselves a game of show and tell.
You don't want to show me nothing but you're telling me everything."
_________________



We all knew they were gonna look the other way and play dumb... right?


"We were totally gonna do the thing with the replay but oopsie.
<Fedor23>


It's all good though. Just pay another pile of fees to the sanctioning bodies and let everyone get their skim and maybe we will do a "do over" as long as there is enough money in it."
 
They overturned Garcia vs Haney which was the right call...so who knows.
As long as the rematch happens next I don't think it matters at this point. Seems thst both public & professional opinion so far is in favor of "Roach" should of won.
 
I'll be very disappointed if Tank doesn't show up to their rematch dressed as an exterminator
Bonus points if he dresses up as Dale Gribble
 
