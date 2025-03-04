NYSAC issues statement regarding Tank taking a knee.

New York Athletic Commission issues statement regarding controversial call in Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach fight The New York Athletic Commission is reviewing the footage wherein Gervonta "Tank" Davis was not penalized for taking a knee in his fight against Lamont Roach.

"It Is with the utmost in sincerity and respect for the sport we love that we issue this professionally articulated collection of dookie salad to address the elephant in the room.We just want the boxing community to know that we are committed to protecting the financial interests of the guys who we want to win and the people who decide who that guy is prior to the bout.Stay tuned for more noncomittal legalese."- NYSACOr if you prefer:- NYSAC_______________“At this time, the New York State Athletic Commission is reviewing the matter involving Saturday’s match up between Lamont Roach and Gervonta Davis,” commission officials said in the statement. “During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review. Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued.“The commission is dedicated to preserving the integrity of combative sports and is committed to working with all promotions and production teams — on behalf of the athletes, officials, and fans – to ensure technical issues do not occur in the future that prevent the delivery of ringside instant replay feeds to the commission’s officials when needed.”