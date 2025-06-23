Elections NYC mayoral race

Didn’t see a thread on this. Wasn’t paying attention to this, from what I had seen, it seemed Cuomo was a shoe in as the democrat

However, new polling is showing he is now behind the younger candidate, who from what I have seen is a far left progressive. A Muslim socialist lol

Any New Yorkers here have a strong opinion on this? Are the complaints about Mamdani vastly overstated?





All the other candidates talked more about going to Israel than handling problems in NY. I'm not shocked he's winning out
 
Elect the socialist. It's the only way they'll learn.
 
Lol city owned grocery stores will basically be like a Dave and Busters for thieves and dregs. Those social workers hired to police them will have their hands full
 
I'd like to know what those fancy-looking rings are
 
Apparently he comes from privilege, mom worked in Hollywood, director for Disney. Brags about nepotism here

 
