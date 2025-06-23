cottagecheesefan
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 34,484
- Reaction score
- 38,174
Didn’t see a thread on this. Wasn’t paying attention to this, from what I had seen, it seemed Cuomo was a shoe in as the democrat
However, new polling is showing he is now behind the younger candidate, who from what I have seen is a far left progressive. A Muslim socialist lol
Any New Yorkers here have a strong opinion on this? Are the complaints about Mamdani vastly overstated?
One of his rap videos lol
However, new polling is showing he is now behind the younger candidate, who from what I have seen is a far left progressive. A Muslim socialist lol
Any New Yorkers here have a strong opinion on this? Are the complaints about Mamdani vastly overstated?
One of his rap videos lol