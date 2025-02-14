Hog-train
Democratic Mayor Eric Adams surprisingly went on Fox News discussing his recent opening of Rikers Island to ICE.
This allows ICE to get around the sanctuary city roadblocks people are putting up.
Says all these scare tactic stories from the far left of agents going into schools and churches to snatch kids are complete bullshit.
One thing I do not understand: Doesn't the recently passed Laken Riley Act completely contradict the sanctuary laws? I thought Federal law supercedes state laws?
