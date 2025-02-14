  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law NYC Mayor Eric Adams Opens up Rikers Island to ICE - Clears up Misconceptions

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams surprisingly went on Fox News discussing his recent opening of Rikers Island to ICE.

This allows ICE to get around the sanctuary city roadblocks people are putting up.

Says all these scare tactic stories from the far left of agents going into schools and churches to snatch kids are complete bullshit.

One thing I do not understand: Doesn't the recently passed Laken Riley Act completely contradict the sanctuary laws? I thought Federal law supercedes state laws?

 
Democrats couldn’t handle one of their own being critical of their open borders so they went and created a Trump ally who runs a deep blue city lol
 
Kingz said:
Democrats couldn’t handle one of their own being critical of their open borders so they went and created a Trump ally who runs a deep blue city lol
It's crazy bad strategy. Eric Adams is actually showing up on Fox News with Homan. It's wild. Trump is way smarter than the Democrats give him credit for OR they are so stupid it's comical... or both.

I'm trying to figure out what Adams could do differently and still have his city survive. I'll bet even New Yorkers with their Democrat voting tendencies are good with the Mayor curbing the illegal immigration into the city and the cost and crime that comes with it.
 
why would anyone listen to or trust a word out of eric adams mouth

theres practically bipartisan agreement he is a corrupt and bought politician.
 
BJ@LW&WW said:
why would anyone listen to or trust a word out of eric adams mouth

theres practically bipartisan agreement he is a corrupt and bought politician.
MAGA knows he is bought and paid for and will do whatever Trump wants so they love him now. Crazy times, bro.
 
BJ@LW&WW said:
why would anyone listen to or trust a word out of eric adams mouth

theres practically bipartisan agreement he is a corrupt and bought politician.
Obviously because he is on Faux News now!!

Automatically means he's the only REAL Democrat.
 
