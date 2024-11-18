  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel Debut Week

We're getting some new talent in the flyweight division on Saturday with the debut of Nyamjargal "Art of Knockout" Tumendemberel from Mongolia



I've only seen a few highlights but I already like the name, nickname, and the fact that he definitely aims to run through opponents as fast as possible. Rooting for Nyamjargal by 1st round KO
 
You fell asleep on your keyboard typing the thread title
 
markantony20 said:
Let’s see if the Golden Horde makes its waves in mma.
8 am start in the UK on a Saturday morning... hmm, not sure about that!!
 
