Nyamjargal Tumendemberel Debut Week

We're getting some new talent in the flyweight division on Saturday with the debut of Nyamjargal "Art of Knockout" Tumendemberel from Mongolia
I've only seen a few highlights but I already like the name, nickname, and the fact that he definitely aims to run through opponents as fast as possible. Rooting for Nyamjargal by 1st round KO
