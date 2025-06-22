Very detailed and long article on the history of transgender medicine and surgery for kids and the ensuing court cases that eventually made it to the Supreme Court.Some important tidbits:1. WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health) - the leading organization telling the medical organizations on how to treat dysphoric children was making strong recommendations on remarkably weak evidence.2. Karen Robinson, an epidemiologist and evidence-based medicine expert at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, was tasked to conduct systematic reviews of WPATH's recommendations. She told an official at the Department of Health and Human Services that her team’s research had produced “little to no evidence about children and adolescents” and complained that WPATH had been “trying to restrict our ability to publish” the reports.3. Discovery in an Alabama case revealed WPATH's internal emails that showed they were censoring any studies or scientific evidence showing giving kids transition drugs are harmful. It took discovery in the Alabama case to reveal that WPATH knew there was no good evidence behind transing children but had told the public and parents otherwise. By then, the pathetic Biden peeps privately “worried that their allies had pushed them onto thin scientific ice.” You think?4. The chief lawyer for the ACLU, Chase Strangio, had to admit in open court that giving transition drugs actually did not reduce suicides. We have long been told these treatments were life saving. That kids who don't get it are going to off themselves.5. A UK pediatrician named Hilary Cass was tasked by the British government of analyzing every single study on trans medicine and surgery for kids and her study declared pediatric gender medicine “an area of remarkably weak evidence.” Her study was called the Cass Report. In response to this, the UK has largely stopped transing kids.6. The WPATH originally laid out age restrictions on certain procedures for kids. Teenagers with parental consent could begin taking cross-sex hormones at 14 or even younger, rather than 16. They could also undergo mastectomy by age 15 and most genital surgeries at 17. But then these age restrictions were completely erased by this person - Rachel Levine (Assistant Secretary for Health of the United States Department of Health and Human Services.)Leading to the Biden administration fighting in court for NO AGE RESTRICTIONS at all for surgeries and transition drugs.